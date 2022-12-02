Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 30
• Public drunk - Latasha R. Combs, born in 1983, 1108 26th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Susan M. Halford, born in 1984, 3920 King Rd., Meridian. Halford is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Donald Matthews, born in 1960, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Sean L. Pearson Jr., born in 2002, 3304 Ash Ave., Meridian. Pearson Jr. is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Shoplifting - Shakira Z. Pearson, born in 2002, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Janeecia R. Grace, born in 2001, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Curtis S. Funkhouser, born in 2002, 4147 W 18th St. Apt. 103, Eugene, Oregon.
Dec. 1
• Domestic violence - Darrin S. Pruitt, born in 1988, 1809 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Ashley M. Roberson, born in 1983, 490 Harper Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Racheal N. Tims, born in 1976, 107 71st Place, Apt. F6, Meridian. Tims is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Amber A. Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. F2, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jarrod L. Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Rd., Gilbertown, Ala. Boykin is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Murder - Jamiee D. Clayton, 30, 506 Front St., Meridian.
• Conspiracy to commit a crime/felony - Keitric Lavon Randle, 22, 1801 24th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 30
• Commercial burglary - 2400 block of Old North Hills St., 8:42 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 1700 block of 23rd Ave., 1:39 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 700 block of Front St. Ext., 6:56 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 200 block of Braxton Ave., 2:07 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 2200 block of Roebuck Dr., 2:31 p.m.
Dec. 1
• Commercial burglary - 2100 block of 24th Ave., 12:45 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 1200 block of North Frontage Rd., 9:55 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 30
• Escape/felony - Russell Jonah Adams, 34, 2403 Hillcrest Dr., Meridian. Adams is also charged with burglary-dwelling house/two counts, burglary commercial bldg., felon in possession of a firearm/two counts, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/three counts, possession of cocaine, credit card/intent to defraud/felony.
• Failure to pay - Stephen Blaine Colson, 52, 5521 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tyler Gene Downing, 19, 150 Buckhorn Rd., Brandon. Downing is also charged with careless driving, seat belt violation, expired tag, color of lighting on vehicle, no liability insurance.
• Trespassing - Demetrius Lavon Ford (Welch), 43, 130 Beetle Dr., Yantley, Ala. Ford (Welch) is also charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - James Kristopher Michael Woodall, 21, 10724 McKeithen Lane, Collinsville.
Dec. 1
• Hold/court order return - Decarlos Santez Clark, 45, 2515 Grand Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Deanna Ann Gordon, 39, 2704 Chandler St., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• Sale of controlled substance - Eddie Ray Owens, 62, 5504 Omitted Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Zury S. Pascual, 29, 173 Alexander Rd., Chunky.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Earl Scott, 73, 1117 38th Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road, improper/failure to signal, seat belt violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 30
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Stolen vehicle - Meehan Savoy Rd. W-Dunns Fall.
• Accident no injuries - Mosley Crossing Rd.
• Suspicious person - Long Creek Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Disturbance - Water Valley Rd.
• Stolen vehicle - Chicken House Rd.
Dec. 1
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 EB.
• Meet complainant - Briarwood Rd.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Impaired driver - Briarwood Rd.
• Missing person - Pineridge Dr.
Dec. 2
• Traffic stop - 8th St/44th Ave.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 29
• Emergency medical service call - Maiden Rd. (Collinsville).
• Assist - Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville).
Nov. 30
• Emergency medical service call - Nutt Rd. (Martin).
• Assist Metro - Meehan Savoy Rd. S. (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call - Center Hill Martin Rd. (Bailey). • Fire alarm - Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Long Creek).
Dec. 1
• Assist Metro, emergency medical service call - Hwy. 145, Skyland Dr. (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
