Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Willful trespassing - Mark Snell, born in 1973, 1188 Broach Rd., Daleville.
• Panhandling - Angela M. Bratton, born in 1965, 900 N Frontage Rd., Meridian. Bratton is also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Malicious mischief - Jaqualyn M. Darby, born in 2002, 2211 34th Ave., Meridian. Darby is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Drayln R. Sims, born in 1989, 2416 42nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 4000 block of 27th St., 11 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 4:49 p.m.
• 3800 block of 40th St., 11:55 p.m.
• 3600 block of 37th St., 2:35 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4300 block of Hwy. 39N, 4:21 p.m.
• 3500 block of 34th St., 2:16 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Kishun Darnell Glenn-Morgan, 20, 200 North Hills St. Apt. 23, Meridian.
• Robbery/armed - Shalan Graham, 33, 5438 Fish Lodge Rd., Meridian. Graham is also charged with aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.
• Probation violation/parole - Lindsey Danielle Harris, 38, 201 Portis St., Union.
• DUI/first offense - Laura Anne Juliano, 53, 578 W Main St., Pachuta. Juliano is also charged with an expired tag, expired driver’s license, no liability insurance, failure to pay.
• Telephone harassment - Richard Lee Watts, 51, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Malicious mischief
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Petit larceny
• Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
Taking away of a motor vehicle
• Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
Grand larceny
• Pleasant Ridge Rd., Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Building fire, Rubush.
• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spills, Hwy. 19.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Frontage Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
