Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Dec. 16
• DUI/first offense - Jacob Payne Dearman, 19, 9492 Collinsville Martin Rd., Collinsville. Dearman is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/other substance - Aikiev Sangelo Griffin, 28, 2813 Edgewood Dr., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Latasha Denise Madison, 35, 2149 43rd Ave., Meridian. Madison is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Kevin Kenyu Spencer, 37, 825 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Miss.
Dec. 17
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Tamela Da’Nae Boston, 31, 802 Donald Ave., Meridian. Boston is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, false ID information, failure to pay.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Micheal Aaron Freeman, 44, 372 River Rd., Alabama.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/four counts - Latasha Lametoe Gordon, 48, 1722 30th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Leonard Earl Harris, 52, 301 63rd Place, Meridian. Harris is also charged with suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/other substance - Jonathon Dewayne Jennings, 37, 1710 Lizzie Rd., Meridian. Jennings is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Compulsory School Attendance Law - Quanta Linda Williams, 41, 4524 MS-39 C53, Meridian. Williams is also charged with failure to appear.
Dec. 18
• DUI/other substance - Kendarrius Ra’Shauwn Collins, 22, 18183 Ararat Rd., Meridian. Collins is also charged with switched tag/license plate, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/other substance - James Francis Gouchie, 22, 708 N Lakeland Dr., Meridian. Gouchie is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Cleo Otis Hall, 31, 295 Old Country Club Rd. Lot 49, Meridian.
• Identity theft - Lauren Michelle Mathis, 28, 900 OB Clark Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Lavell McClelland, 43, 5005 Druid Lane, Meridian. McClelland is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence - Tom Nelson, 47, 8515 Cottonwood Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Curtis Ezell Tingle, 61, 2293 Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian. Tingle is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device.
Dec. 19
• DUI/first offense - Timberly Beshers, 45, 8682 Raymond Cobb Rd., Lauderdale. Beshers is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Alex Deonte Thomas, 29, 1090 Bent Tree Rd., Butler, Ala. Thomas is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Dec. 16
• DUI - Hwy. 19N/Valley St.
• Meet complainant - Packy Rd.
• Missing person - 5th St.
• Burglary already occupied - Dogwood Dr.
• Stolen vehicle - T.M. Jones Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
• Theft - Morgan Rd.
• Theft - Hwy. 19S.
• Traffic stop - N Frontage Rd.
• Safety check point - Centerhill Martin Rd/Pine Springs Rd.
• Traffic stop - Butts Rd.
• Mitchum Bottom Rd/Hwy. 45 by-pass.
• Suspicious vehicle - Causeyville Whynot Rd.
• Safety check point - 5th St/Cooper Ave.
Dec. 17
• Vandalism - Martin Kemper Co. Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N.
• Shooting - Bunk Newell Rd.
• Safety check point - Zero Rd/Fisher Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N.
Dec. 18
• Traffic stop - 28th Ave/11th St.
• Domestic violence - Cottonwood Dr.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
• Pick up wanted - 5th St.
• Safety check point - 20th St. Ext.
• Safety check point - Hwy. 19S.
• Safety check point - 17th St/5th Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Dec. 17
• Search for person on land - 3802 Jiggs Chatham.
• Not reported - 100 49th; 2300 47th.
Dec. 18
• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional - 2200 5th.
• Building fire - 1000 26th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 3927 King.
• Not reported - 220 Oakmont.
Dec. 19
• Canceled on medical scene - 2320 8th.
• Lock-out - 628 Azalea.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire unintentional - 601 22nd.
• Not reported - 1921 Hwy. 19; 301 45th; 4360 Hwy. 39; 6232 Old 8th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Dec. 15
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20 mm128 EB (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45 by-pass/Luther Walker Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 39 (Sam Dale).
Dec. 16
• Assist - Jiggs Chatham Rd. (Causeyville/Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Vera Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45 by-pass/Mitchum Bottom Rd. (Clarkdale).
Dec. 17
• Emergency medical service call - Lizelia Rd. (Northeast).
Dec. 18
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20 mm162 EB (Russell).
• Structure fire - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek/Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 27 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
