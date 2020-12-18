Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Resisting arrest - James T. Cox, born in 1994, 2414 25th St., Meridian. Cox is also charged with carrying concealed weapon.
• Shoplifting - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, 505 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - James D. Carlisle, born in 1981, homeless. Carlisle is also charged with disorderly conduct, giving false information
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of 2nd Ave., 3:06 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - James Tyler Cox, 26, 2414 25th St., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Allison Monet Jones, 30, 318 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Mario Remon Leflore, 42, 2133 19th Ave., Meridian. Leflore is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of controlled substance, failure to yield to blue light/siren, disregard of traffic device.
• Failure to appear - Donald Gary McKee Jr., 28, 2281 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Anthony Scott Robinson, 47, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Breckenridge Dr., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Alarm
• Naylor Way
Pick up wanted
• Old Wire Rd.
Theft
• Stacey Snowden Rd.
• Dr. Brock
Accident with injuries
• Minnow Bucket Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
Welfare check
• Yachtsman Dr.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - Bonita Lakes.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 26th.
• Not reported, Bonita.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Minnow Bucket Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Whitaker Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Meridian Police Department
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Robbery
• 500 block of Azalea Dr., 8:27 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 35th Ave., 12:01 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 4:23 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 8:45 p.m.
Shootings
• 3200 block of Hwy. 45N, 7:09 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Failure to pay - Ashley Danshace Dunnigan, 33, 900 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Miles Jones, 37, 7073 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
• Prohibition/deadly weapon or contraband in jail - Dennis Ray Latney, 31, 5044 Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• Felony/DUI/fourth offense - James Kenneth Measell Jr., 55, 1735 45th Ave., Meridian. Measell Jr. is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Danny Harold Patty, 30, 901 38th Ave., Meridian. Patty is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license.
• Felony child abuse/two counts - Kiana Bria Ruffin, 24, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Accident no injuries
• 5th St.
• West Lauderdale Rd.
Vandalism
• Lake Flora Dr.
Theft
• Russell Topton Rd.
Follow up
Dale Dr.
Pick up wanted
• B St.-18th Ave.
Meet complainant
• Fred Haguewood Rd.
• 5th St.
Alarm
• Naylor Way
Burglary
• Breckenridge Dr.
Disturbance
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, North Hills.
• Building fire, 12th St.
• Not reported, 62nd, Hwy. 39.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
