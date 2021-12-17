Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Dec. 9 and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Trespassing x3 - Jeffery F Toole, born in 1974, 920 42nd Ave., Meridian. Toole is also charged with two counts willful trespassing.
•Shoplifting - Jomaritoes Burton, born in 1986, 4107 58th Pl., Meridian.
•Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Terrence Gordan, born in 1980, 341 Little Rock Rd., Dekalb. Gordon is also charged with shooting in city limits.
•Shoplifting - Abbygail B Busby, born in 1993, 203 Pine Ave., Quitman.
•Willful trespassing - Bethany Toole, born in 1975, homeless.
•DUI - Keaton L Jamieson, born in 1999, 5339 Shiloh Vimville Rd., Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct - Jawon Flowers, born in 2002, 4703 11th St., Meridian. Flowers is also charged with possession of marijuana.
•DUI - William Slayton, born in 1984, 3815 Country Club Blvd., Meridian.
•DUI other - Matthew Byrd, born in 1983, 9455 Hwy 495 S., Meridian.
•Public drunk - Kevin S Walker, born in 1986, 1724 10th Ave., Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct - Heidi Heblon, born in 1979, 216 W College St., Hickory.
•DUI other - Shannon Eastridge, born in 1976, 6516 North Hills St., Meridian. Eastridge is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
•Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
•Shoplifting - Breanna R Thomas, born in 1999, 2279 Pickard Campbell Rd., Meridian.
•Impersonating an officer - Blain O Whitmer, born in 1981, Royal Inn Rm 5, Meridian.
•Shoplifting - Jasmine Lewis, born in 1992, 2821 15th Pl., Meridian.
•Shoplifting - Bryanna Middlebrooks, born in 1994, 4524 Hwy 39 N Apt D66, Meridian.
•DUI - James R Lovett Jr., born in 1971, 816 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
•Shoplifting - Andrea Brooks, born in 1991, 1015 West Ln., Meridian.
•Public drunk - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1980, 322 2nd St., Meridian.
•Shoplifting - Jonathan Price, born in 1978, homeless.
•Disturbance of business - Jonathan Price, born in 1978, homeless.
•Simple assault threat - Daneesha Humphrey, born in 1999, 1415 24th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Dec. 9 through Friday.
Commercial burglary
•2600 block of A Street, 3:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
•1700 block of 12th Ave, 11:57 a.m.
•1700 block of 2nd St. South, 2:02 p.m.
Auto burglary
•200 block of South Frontage Rd., 3:33 p.m.
•3900 block of 5th St., 12:45 a.m.
•3900 block of 5th St., 1:15 a.m.
Residential burglary
•1600 block of 32nd St., 5:57 p.m.
•1400 block of Hamilton Ave., 11:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
•Driving on wrong side of road - Whitney Desiree Brown, 25, 9105 NE Cole Rd., Lauderdale. Brown is also charged with no drivers license, DUI first offense.
•Failure to pay(Justice Court) - Eugene Alex Davis, 24, 10415 Rabbit Rd Lot 76, Lauderdale.
•Probation violation/parole - Leathel Naylor, 52, 4307 Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with probation violation/parole.
•Probation violation/parole - Jessica Lynn Tirone, 45, 710 B St., Meridian.
•Insurance card law in vehicle - Jariko Quantrell Chaney, 39, homeless. Chaney is also charged with public drunk, no drivers license, failure to have vehicle under control.
•Robbery-armed - Tyler Matthew Culpepper, 27, 1667 County Rd. 440, Quitman.
•Failure to pay(justice court) - Ladeisha Shondecia Mona Hayes, 25, 2904 36th St., Meridian.
•DUI second offense - Daniel Shante Hinton, 40, 283 Terry Rd., Lauderdale. Hinton is also charged with improper equipment, two counts failure to signal, improper lane usage, disregard of traffic device, reckless driving, no drivers license, no liability insurance.
•Probation violation/parole - Ryan Brantley Jones, 41, 211 4th Ave. S., Meridian.
•Murder-first degree - Truitt Thomas Pace, 35, 1429 CR 127, Bremen, AL.
•Arson x3 - William Dylan Sheffield, 23, 110 60th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Non-Reportable
•Swearington Rd., Collinsville.
•Bigelow Rd., Meridian.
•W Adams Rd., Meridian.
•Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Burglary
•Valley Rd., Meridain
DUI second offense
•321 Terrell Rd., Portersville
•Sandflat Rd./Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian
•Collinsville Rd., Collinsville
•Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
•Not reported - 100 60th; 200 23rd; 2108 Frontage; 2400 16th; 299 65th; 720 Hwy 19; 1318 19th; 2110 Hwy 19.
•Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 1717 45th.
•Gas leak - 2025 15th
•Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 720 Hwy 19.
•Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 312 5th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
•Motor vehicle accident - Hwy 19 N. (Collinsville)
•Emergency medical service - Hwy 11 80 (Russell)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 20 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.