Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
•Trespass less than larceny - Henry B Joiner, born in 1979, 4707 18th Ave., Meridian.
•Disturbance of business - Jariko Q Chaney, born in 1982, 1207 35th Ave., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with willful trespass and trespassing.
•Telephone harassment - Brynesha Bourrage, born in 2003, 4107 5th Pl., Meridian. Bourrage is also charged with a second count of telephone harassment.
•DUI other - Hubert L Houston III, born in 1996, 2429 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Dec. 14
•Auto burglary - 900 block of 1st Avenue East, 7:20 a.m.
Dec. 15
•Commercial burglary - 1800 block of North Frontage Road, 1:22 a.m.
•Auto burglary - 3300 block of North Hills Street, 6:44 a.m.
•Auto burglary - 3300 block of North Hills Street, 7:02 a.m.
•Auto burglary - 200 block of North Hills Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
•Domestic violence - Tony Lee Cauthen, 45, 4268 Old Homestead, Meridian.
•Failure to pay (justice court) - Stanley Todd Mattar, 51, 9011 Hwy 493, Meridian.
•Motor vehicle theft - Patrick Raynald Moore, 58, 197 McCuler, Jackson. Moore is also charged with burglary and DUI other substances.
•Domestic violence-simple assault - Robert Joseph Sexton Jr., 34, 3378 Hwy 11/80 Lot 3, Toomsuba. Sexton is also charged with failure to pay (justice court).
•Domestic violence-simple assault - Milton Chuck Stevens, 39, 3357 North Shore Drive, Toomsuba.
•DUI other substances - Keymonte Lashawn Tooles, 21, 2610 Hwy 496, Meridian. Tools is also charged with improper equipment, careless driving, no drivers license and no liability insurance.
•Telephone harassment - Brynesha Bourrage, 19, 4107 58th Pl., Meridian
•Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Kitrick R Jackson, 53, 431 Marcell St., Houston, Texas.
•Possession of stolen property - Timothy Mark Kirton, 41, 2117 Megan Dr., Byram.
•Seat belt sheriff’s office - Darren Dewayne Lake, 29, 402 Stokes Ave., York, Ala. Lake is also charged with driving in more than one lane, license tag switched, no liability insurance, DUI first offense and suspended drivers license.
•Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehcile - Chynna Simone Phillips, 22, 3436 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Felon in possession of firearm - Doran Maurice Smith, 37, 386 Raymond Rd., Jackson. Smith is also charged with felony DUI.
•Possession of stolen firearm - Antonio D. Ward, 37, 135 Caine Circle, Brandon. Ward is also charged with commercial burglary.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Contempt of court
•S L Wilson Road
DUI other substance first offense
•Hwy 11/80
Disorderly conduct
•Hwy 11/80
DUI first offense
•Collinsville Martin Road
•I 20/59 EB
•Hwy 19 N/Valley St
Cyberstalking
•Hwy 145
•Dogwood Lake Road/Poplar Springs
•Constitution Ave
•Constitution Ave
•19th Ave
•Collinsville Rd/Maiden Rd
•North Shore Drive
•Dogwood Lake Rd/Cook Rd
•Peachtree Rdg
Simple domestic violence-first offense
•Old Homestead Rd
•Newton County Martin Rd
Burglary
•Hwy 145 N
•Will Garrett Rd
Taking away of a motor vehicle
•Newton County Martin Rd
•Wildcat Rd
Disorderly Conduct
•Hwy 39 N/Old Marion Road
Counterfeit instrument, forgery
•22nd Ave S
•Morgan Rd
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station
• 1914 11th
Lightening strike (No fire)
4735 5th
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
•2309 Frontage
•3318 Davis
•606 12th
•1907 28th
•2848 Old Marion
•4811 Arthur
•670 Tanner
Detector activation, no fire, unintentional
•518 Bonita Lakes
Dispatched and cancelled en route
•1600 22nd
Lock-out
•1733 2nd
Not reported
•150 120/59 WB
•153 I20/59 EB
•4811 Arthur
•2400 Hwy 19
•4308 8th
•537 40th
•5818 Hwy 493
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
•Assist - Shannon Road (Causeyville).
•Motor vehicle accident - Highway 19 N (Collinsville).
•Assist - Highway 19 S/Leo McDonald Road (Southeast, Causeyville).
•Assist - Shelby Gressett Road (Toomsuba).
•Assist - Old Country Club Road East (Marion).
•Assist - Causeyville Road (Causeyville).
•Motor vehicle accident - 120 MM 128 EB (Lost Gap).
•Fire alarm - Big Oak Drive (Northeast, Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 19 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
