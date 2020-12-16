Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault/threat -Saciyaah Mosley, born in 1995, 5117 Northview Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tellisha Harris, born in 1992, 107 71st Place Apt. A103, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Carli Espino, born in 2001, 8345 Ole Cobblestone Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other - James E. Johnson, born in 1965, 407 Rankin St., Waynesboro.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting - Jarrod Heath Gingell, 42, 2309 56th Ct., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Joshua Lee Graves, 35, 11105 Hwy. 494, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Earnqquarious Q. Jackson, 27, 9715 Gowdy Rd., Lauderdale. Jackson is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into a building, shooting into a vehicle.
• Reckless driving - William R. Oglesby, 58, 47 CR 487, Meridian. Oglesby is also charged with failure to yield to blue light/siren, driving on wrong side of road, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Meet complainant
• Ernest White Rd., Meridian.
• Constitution Ave.
Accident no injuries
• Lezelia Rd./Old Country Club Rd., Meridian.
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
• 5th St.
• W Lauderdale Rd.-Hamrick Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Lizelia Rd./Old Country Club Rd., Marion.
Accident hit and run
• Lost Horse Rd.
Theft
• Hookston Rd., Collinsville.
• Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba.
Vandalism
• Lake Flora Dr., Lauderdale.
Domestic violence
• Butts Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Building fire, 35th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 39th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 63rd.
• Trash or rubbish fire, contained, 14th.
• Not reported, Lizelia.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
