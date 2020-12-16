Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/third offense -Benjamin L. Ruffin, 37, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tiffany V. Guerrero, born in 1986, 1987 Hwy. 26 Lot 14, Wiggins.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 1:10 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1100 block of 47th Ave., 9:18 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Yehudi Gosha Sims, 32, 4105 25th St., Meridian.
• Conspiracy - Demetric Deshun Young, 33, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian. Young is also charged with sale of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 493.
• Air Control Station.
Accident hit and run
• Nutt Rd., Collinsville.
• Lost Horse Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
• Ernest White Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Masonic Lodge Rd.
• 5th St.
Theft
• Hookston Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Trash or rubbish fire, contained, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
• Not reported, 23rd, 13th, 14th, Club Park.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
