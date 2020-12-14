Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/other -Tiffany V. Guerrero, born in 1986, 1987 Hwy. 26 Lot 14, Wiggins.
• Shoplifting -Christopher Randle, born in 1990, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba. Randle is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts.
• Public profanity - Jessica Crowder, born in 1981, 14507 CR 514, Meridian. Crowder is also charged with public drunk.
• Shoplifting - Tara Spencer, born in 1985, 8043 King Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Jessica J. Lewis, born in 1986, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. E2, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tiffany K. McGowin, born in 1982, 2187 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Kenyatta Walker, born in 1995, 1426 30th Ave., Meridian. Walker is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• DUI - Sergio Cano Morales, born in 1984, 280 Alexander Rd., Chunky.
• Shoplifting - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, homeless.
• Public drunk - Reginald Jordan, born in 1992, 4712 1st St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 2400 block of 16th Ave., 10:41 a.m.
• 2200 block of 2nd Ave., 11:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 600 block of 22nd Ave. South, 3:47 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, at 8:43 p.m.
• 600 block of 69th Ave., 8:42 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:27 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 400 block of 37th Ave., 1:02 p.m.
Shootings
• 1400 block of 37th Ave., 7:04 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - John Doe, homeless.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Efrem Darnell Edmonson Jr., 40, 5667 Maplewood Dr., Speedway, Indiana.
• DUI/first offense - Clifton Cortez Grace, 19, 139 Pine Ave., DeKalb.
• DUI/first offense - Cleo Otis Hall, 28, 295 Old Country Club Rd. Lot 49, Meridian. Hall is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Ricky Andrea Haywood, 33, 1012 Mill St., New Albany. Haywood is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license.
• Contempt of court - Mason Dylan Howard, 27, 2843 CR, Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Maurice Trendell Hudson, 23, 1888 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian. Hudson is also charged with improper lane usage, suspended driver’s license, possession of controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Jasmine Chrell Lang, 23, 3517 Raintree Dr., Gautier. Lang is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Contempt of court - Lacey Brittney Lewis, 33, 698 Foreman Poles Rd., Bailey.
• Possession of stolen firearm/two counts - Edmond Dewayne Miller, 23, 3541 34th St., Meridian.
• Sale of Fentynal - Jett Miller, 30, 5870 Gene Carr Rd., Meridian. Miller is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• DUI/first offense - James Zachary Simons, 30, 3584 Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Simoins is also charged with improper equipment, failure to signal, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Monanesa Williams, 32, 154 McVay Rd., Cuba, Ala. Williams is also charged with failure to appear, wrong way on a one-way street, expired driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Gum Log Rd., Bailey.
Accident with injuries
• Interstate 20/EB.
Accident no injuries
• Collinsville/Martin-Hand Rd.
Safety check
• Hwy. 39, Daleville.
• Confederate Dr./Old Country Club Rd.
Meet complaintant
• Mitchum Bottom Rd.
Pick up wanted
• 18th Ave.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 493.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Hazmat release investigation w/no Hazmat, 22nd Ave.
• Heat from short circuit (wiring) defective/worn, Rollingwood.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 42nd Ave.
• Trench/below-grade rescue, 44th.
• Building fire, 43rd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 41st.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Interstate 20/59 WB/Hwy. 45.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, Interstate 20/59 EB.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
