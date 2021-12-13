Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
•Fleeing & eluding in a motor vehicle - Woodie Keith Bawcum, 35, 9351 Hwy 19 N., Collinsville.
•Disregard of traffic device - Altrevius Delbrunta Bell, 24, 2511 42nd Ave., Meridian. Bell is also charged with no drivers license, expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence.
•Failure to dim headlights - Rodrick Dawson, 30, 20 Watt Arrington Dr., Shubuta. Dawson is also charged with no liability insurance and driving under the influence of other substance.
•Obstructing traffic - Wallace Lee Hamburg, 50, 63 County Rd. 446, Quitman. Hamburg is also charged with no liability insurance and driving under the influence.
•Probation/parole violation - Paula Diane Hawkins, 60, 3219 West Lake Dr., Meridian.
•Sale of controlled substance - Carl Edward Hull, 58, 4029 23rd Ave., Meridian.
•Failure to pay (Justice Court) - Keith Edward Jamison, 35, 4306 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale.
•Trespassing - Khameron Miayel Leflore, 38, 8699 King Rd., Bailey. Leflore is also charged with violation of court order.
•Sale of controlled substance - Ron Keith Lewis, 48, 4567 Butts Rd., Toomsuba.
•Identity theft - Lisa Rae Mathis, 29, 524 Bonita Lakes Dr., Meridian.
•Improper equipment - Joseph Lee Mayes, 25, 2217 41st Ave., Meridian. Mayes is also charged with driving on the wrong side of road, two counts disregard of traffic device, failure to signal, fleeing & eluding in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
•Felony DUI/fourth offense - Tracy Neal, 41, 1107 70th Pl., Meridian. Neal is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance and no drivers license.
•DUI first offense - Crystal Raines, 32, 5058 Hwy 145, Meridian.
•No liability insurance - Jennifer Ann Reed, 47, 3111 13th St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with no drivers license, seat belt, child restraint law, DUI first offense and child endangerment.
•Burglary-dwelling house - Marla Nicole Robinson, 28, 3141 Alpine Way, Meridian.
•Hold for outside agency/law enforcement - Benjamin Latoris Ruffin, 38, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct/fail to obey law end. officer - Steven M. Sanders, 58, 4326 Butts Rd., Toomsuba. Sanders is also charged with abusive calls/emergency phone.
•Probation violation/parole - Shannon Leon Smith, 46, 4060 Old 8th Street Rd., Meridian.
•Seat belt - James Ray Williams Jr., 25, 5235 Highway 512., Quitman. Williams is also charged with no liability insurance, no registration of vehicle and DUI first offense.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Saturday through Monday.
Disorderly Conduct
•Butts Rd
DUI first offense
•Hwy 145 SB
•Pine Springs Rd
•Hwy 11 80
•Poplar Springs Dr
•Springhill Loop
Non-Reportable
•Johnson Ln
Petit Larceny: Personal Property of Another
•Mt. Horeb Rd
•Lizelia Rd/Lost Horse Rd
Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle
•65th Ave @ Old Hwy 80 W
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Saturday through Monday.
•Not reported - 1605 32nd; 2199 Hwy 19; 312 5th; 5206 Druid; 75 Hwy 19.
•Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO - 601 22nd.
•Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 2202 24th; 1516 11th.
•Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire - 2899 8th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Sunday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call - Rabbit Rd
• Emergency medical service - Pace Rd (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
