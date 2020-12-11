Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Murder - Derickus Deshawn Dean, 21, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Dean is also charged with drive-by shooting.
• Aggravated assault - Derrikas Graham, 16, 821 Obie Clark Rd., Meridian. Graham is also charged with drive-by shooting.
• Aggravated assault - Brondarrius Moffite, 15, 3601 24th St., Meridian. Moffite is also charged with drive-by shooting.
• Shoplifting - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/second offense - Joshua Shane Hill, 39, 10850 Baylor Rd., Meridian. Hill is also charged with driving with suspended license, no liability insurance, possession of controlled substance, careless driving.
• Aggravated assault - Dezjuan Deondra Moffite, 18, 2801 43rd St., Meridian. Moffite is also charged with drive-by shooting.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Accident hit and run
• Will Garrett Rd.
Theft
• 5th St.
Structure fire
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80.
Vandalism
• Knox Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
