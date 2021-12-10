Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - Eric J. Ragsdale, born in 1980, 5118 Manning St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Kahdeshia Key, born in 1994, 2016 33rd Ave., Meridian. Key is also charged with disturbance of a business, simple assault.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Riley A. Meyer, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Grove Rd., Meridian. Meyer is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI - James Clark, born in 1966, 11666 Buggs Ferry Rd., Macon.
• Disturbance of a business - Jaliyah Lewis, born in 2000, 2601 16th St., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with disorderly conduct, malicious mischief.
• Public drunk - Michael Caraway, born in 1985, 1300 Pine Dr. N Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Kadasia Horne, born in 2000, 53 CR 2621, Shubuta.
• Disorderly conduct - Jasmine Kelly, born in 2000, 3480 CR 680, Quitman. Kelly is also charged with public drunk.
• Simple assault/threat - Lamar Phillips, born in 1984, 917 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Christopher Tinsley, born in 1988, 3309 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Resisting arrest - Demetric R. Donald, born in 1988, 4224 37th Ave., Meridian. Donald is also charged with simple assault/three counts.
• Domestic violence - Alana Jones, born in 1983, 8008 Pine Springs Rd. Lot F, Meridian. Jones is also charged with shooting in the city.
• Embezzlement - Jamie O. Blanks, born in 1985, 1321 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Asia S. McNeil, born in 1999, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Lashawn J. Lanier, born in 1997, 2032 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Joie Walter, born in 1998, 2306 Front St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kamion J. Land, born in 1999, 5365 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Land is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• DUI - Detonzeon Stringfellow, born in 1989, 3704 Paulding St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Thursday.
Robbery
• 3500 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:17 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2400 block of 8th St., 7:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4500 block of 9th Ave., 10:15 p.m.
• 300 block of North Frontage Rd., 7:39 a.m.
• 3000 block of 10th St., 1:52 p.m.
• 2400 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:21 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4100 block of 40th St., 11:42 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:59 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2700 block of 28th St., 4:53 p.m.
• 4200 block of 19th St., 12:09 p.m.
• 4100 block of 9th St., 4:25 p.m.
• 1000 block of 27th Ave., 2:23 p.m.
Shootings
• 2800 block of 43rd Ave., 2:21 a.m.
• 500 block of Front St. Ext., 6:47 p.m.
• 4300 block of 8th St., 12:14 p.m.
• 1400 block of 26th St., 7:19 p.m.
• 3700 block of Davis St., 11:56 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 33 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Probation violation/parole - Kendrick Earl Brooks, 30, 11162 Gilbert Joyner Rd., Bailey.
• Failure to pay - Anthony Anthoina A. Hooker, 39, 2809 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Brandon Walk, 29, 2716 23rd St., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Rodrick Dawson, 30, 20 Watt Arrington Dr., Shubuta. Dawson is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Paula Diane Hawkins, 60, 3219 West Lake Dr., Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Carl Edward Hull, 58, 4029 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Khameron Miayel LeFlore, 38, 8699 King Rd., Bailey. LeFlore is also charged with violation of court order.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Tracy Neal, 41, 1107 70th Place, Meridian. Neal is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Shannon Leon Smith, 46, 4060 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Burglary already occupied
• Westwood Dr.
Unknown trouble
• King Rd.
Observation
• 14th St.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 145.
• 70th Place.
Accident with injuries
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Burglary to vehicle
• Valley Rd.
Meet complainant
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition - 2614 Davis.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 750 53rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 799 North Hills.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 2003 North Hills.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire unintentional - 3703 47th.
• Not reported - 200 23rd; 3602 29th; 502 59th; 521 C.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Emergency medical service - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service - Espey Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 32 emergency runs Friday, at 2 p.m.
