Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Willful trespassing - James Mott, born in 1969, 7009 10th St., Meridian. Mott is also charged with petit larceny.
• Domestic violence - Johnny Almond, born in 1986, 6297 Oxford Rd., Lauderdale.
• Shoplifting - Nikkie Knight, born in 1982, 5196 D Zero Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other -William C. Griffith, born in 1986, 5122 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Andrew L. Burnside, born in 1978, 12449 Sharp Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:56 a.m.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• DUI/first offense - Jeremy Vann Goforth, 39, 978 CR 148, Quitman. Goforth is also charged with careless driving, improper equipment/two counts, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Charlotte May Guynes, 21, 18646 Hwy. 80, Hickory. Guynes is also charged with careless driving.
• Felony DUI - Jeremiah David Jones, 25, 8968 Lockhart Trailer Ct. Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Shoplifting
• Hillview Dr., Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Accident unknown
• Jeff Davis School, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
Pick up wanted
• Lockhart Trailer, Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Windsor Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Structure fire, Russell Camp Rd. (Southeast, Causeyville, Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.