Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Malicious mischief - Marcus Hart, born in 1980, homeless.
• DUI - Jonathan C. Assali, born in 1998, 1415 Concord Ave. Fullerton, Calif.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of North Frontage Rd.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Rape/Statutory/four counts - James Calvin Fulgham, 60, 8365 King Rd., Bailey.
• Failure to appear - Brandon Nicholas Hickman, 36, 1800 39th Place, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Contrina (Katrina) Moton, 40, 804 16th St., Meridian. Moton is also charged with failure to appear.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Vandalism
• Will Garrett Rd.
Theft
• Hillview Dr.
Stolen vehicle
• Johnny Bailey Rd.
Shoplifting
• 2nd St. S, Shoplifting
Pick up wanted
• King Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Hookston Rd., Collinsville
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Fellowship Rd. (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire, Sandflat Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hookston Rd. (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
