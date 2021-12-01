Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Failure to pay - Terry Dwayne Atwood, 32, 6 Washington St., Lake.

• Petit larceny - Chelsey Leigh Dew, 26, 3834 Suqualena-Meehan Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of contraband - Jerry Lee Lyles Jr., 34, 147 Lea Circle, Jackson. Lyles Jr. is also charged with conspiracy.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Jessica Kate Thomas, 29, 3071 Rivers Rd., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Alicia Tamika Walker, 21, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 109, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Emanuel Samuel Watkins, 33, 5357 Hwy. 45S, Porterville. Watkins is also charged with expired tag, no driver’s license, insurance card law in vehicle.

• DUI/first offense - Richard Wayne Jackson Jr., 53, 827 Whipporwill Rd. Lot 8A, Meridian. Jackson Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, false ID information.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Burglary already occupied

• Hwy. 493, Meridian.

• Center Hill Rd., Bailey.

Accident no injuries

• Center Hill-Martin Rd., Meridian.

Mental subject

• Bailey Acres Circle.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.

• Gas leak - 921 36th.

• Grassfire - 905 Frontage.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 325 Hwy. 19.

• Not reported - 1620 Hwy. 39; 5919 2nd; 4516 7th; 5407 5th; 820 Hwy. 19.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.

• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).

• Emergency medical service call - Skylane Rd. (Causeyville).

• Motor vehicle accident - 146mm Interstate 59 NB (Meehan, Lost Gap).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena, Collinsville).

• Structure fire - Whippoorwill Rd. (Lost Gap, Collinsville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 46 emergency runs Wednesday, at 2 p.m.

 

