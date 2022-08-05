Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. July 28 and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI - Kevin W. Gilmer, born in 1970, 6077 Hwy 494, Little Rock.
•Public drunk - Aisha L. Townsend, born in 2002, 185 S. Taylor St., Hickory. Townsend is also charged with cruelty to animal.
Simple assault threat - Kenyada L. Holliday, born in 1989, 2427 4th Ave. Apt 21C, Meridian. Holliday is also charged with malicious mischief.
•Stalking - Dhrupadsinh Ravalji, born in 1994, 146 Hwy 11&80, Meridian. Ravalji is also charged with two additional counts of stalking and telephone harassment.
•Simple assault threat - Nicholas Morgan, born in 2003, 2707 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
•Public drunk - Johnathan F. Webster born in 1996, 3516 32nd Ave., Meridian.
•Simple assault threat - Verashia W. McDyess, born in 1999, 548 Old Country Club Rd. E G4, Meridian. McDyess is also charged with simple assault.
•Petit Larceny - Fredez Clark, born in 1993, 626 21st St. Apt 21, Meridian.
•Willful trespassing - William L. Moulds, born in 1977, 4025 King Rd., Meridian. Moulds is also charged with malicious mischief.
•Carrying a concealed weapon - Kenneth D. Naylor, born in 1999, 514 Old Country Club Dr. E D4, Meridian.
Shoplifting - Fredrik Waters, born in 1962, 2286 Old Wire Rd., Meridian. Waters is also charged with a second count of shoplifting and two counts of willful trespassing.
•Simple assault threat - Jamaiah Ross, born in 2004, 3716 42nd St., Meridian.
•Stalking - Sanchez King - born in 1980, 527 North Hills St., Meridian. King is also charged with two counts of willful trespassing and telephone harassment.
•Domestic violence - Romeo L. Henton, born in 1982, 1610 13th Ave., Meridian.
Disorderly conduct - Santana Cryer, born in 2004, 4107 50th St., Meridian. Cryer is also charged with resisting arrest.
Malicious mischief - Tiana Cryer, born in 1984, 4107 50th St., Meridian.
Simple assault threat - Mark W. Wright, born in 1965, 2430 2nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from July 28 through Friday.
Armed Robbery
•6500 block of Hwy 80 West, 10:50 a.m.
•4300 block of 5th St., 8:17 p.m.
•200 block of Hwy 39 North, 12:42 a.m.
Commercial Burglary
•100 block of Hwy 19 North, 8:08 a.m.
•8000 block of Old 8th Street Rd., 6:26 a.m.
Stolen Vehicles
•800 block of 29th St., 6:59 a.m.
•1500 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 7:26 p.m.
Auto Burglary
•2400 block of 16th St., 5:44 p.m.
•6100 block of 22nd Court, 9:06 a.m.
•1600 block of 13th Ave., 10:48 a.m.
•4700 block of 11th Place, 8:57 a.m.
•2300 block of 41st St., 2:07 a.m.
•4300 block of 32nd Place, 12:27 p.m.
Residential Burglary
•4500 block of 37th St., 4:25 p.m.
•3100 block of 5th St., 3:24 p.m.
•700 block of 47th Ave., 3:14 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
•Failure to pay(justice court) - Jeremy Vann Goforth, 40, 978 CR 148, Quitman.
•Failure to pay(justice court) - Matthew K. James, 30, 1045 Morgan Rd., Meridian.
•Trespassing - Jeffery Neal, 48, 1147 Sandflat Rd., Meridian. Neal is also charged with simple assault.
•Petit larceny - Kasey Brooke Rigsby, 28, 1040 Aycock Rd., Meridian.
•Receiving stolen property - Viola Leann Agent, 42, 317 B Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian. Agent is also charged with petit larceny.
•Domestic violence-simple assault - Leigh Ellen Gilbert, 38, 4631 J B Gill Rd., Toomsuba.
•DUI first offense - Kelly Michelle Johnston, 39, 8464 Cottonwood Dr., Meridian.
•Failure to signal - Sedrick Jones, 28, 834 East Main St., Pachuta. Jones is also charged with no liability insurance and DUI second offense.
•Contempt of court - Christopher L. McCoy, 47, Walker Apts., Meridian.
•Careless driving - Jimmy Demarco McMillian, 48, 2221 32nd Ave., Meridian. McMillian is also charged with suspended drivers license, no liability insurance and DUI first offense.
•Trespassing - Steven Lee Nance, 45, 5917 MS 145, Meridian. Nance is also charged with disturbance of family and telephone harassment.
•Receiving stolen property - Jimmy Dewayne Raines, 57, 317 B Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian. Raines is also charged with petit larceny.
•Receiving stolen property - Christopher Dewaine Randle, 32, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba.
•Failure to pay(justice court) - Montreal Ruttley, 27, 2301 34th Ave., Meridian. Ruttley is also charged with a second count of failure to pay(justice court).
•Public drunk - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Simple domestic violence first offense
•Westwood Dr.
•JB Gill Rd.
Kidnapping
•Pine Springs Rd.
Burglary
•Dogwood Lake Rd.
Burglary, all but dwelling
•Salem Church Rd.
DUI (other substance) second offense
•Hwy 494/Hwy 19 N NB
Profanity/drunkenness in public
•Long Creek Rd.
DUI first offense
•Front St. Ext.
•Poplar Springs Dr.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Dispatched and cancelled en route
•2104 24th
•2127 16th
•804 Bragg
Gas leak
•401 Charles Hall
Medical assist/assist EMS crew
•1902 12th
•2625 North Hills
•107 71st
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
•1320 North Lakeland
Water or steam leak
•3099 5th
Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional
•1622 20th
Not Reported
•4805 Arthur
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Brush fire
•Hwy 11&80 (Toomsuba, Lauderdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
