Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

•Resisting arrest - Chon-Peirre M. Dawkins, 34, 172 Old College St. 5, Hickory. Dawkins is also charged with no liability insurance, driving with suspended license and DUI 2nd offense.

•Improper equipment - Thomas Lewayne Jenkins, 22, 514 39th Ave., Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with expired license tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana and DUI.

•Probation violation/Parole - Curtis Robert Latney, 34, 469 Jeffrey Acres Rd 3-A, Meridian.

•Failure to register as a sex offender - Anthony Lee Taylor, 117 Hwy 315 South, Water Valley.

•Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Ladarus Boggan, 32, 1824 28th Ave., Meridian.

•Domestic violence-simple assault - Gary Orlandour Cameron, 35, 614 James E. Chaney Dr., Meridian

•Sexual battery - James Calvin Fulgham, 62, 8365 King Rd., Bailey. Fulgham is also charged with seven additional counts of sexual battery.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Burglary

•Jeffery Acres Rd.

Armed Robbery

•Old Hwy 45 N.

Possession of Controlled Substance

•Old Hwy 45 N.

Grand Larceny

•Hwy 19 N.

Non-Reportable

•Hwy 45 Bypass SB.

DUI First Offense

•Manning St.

DUI Second Offense

•North Lakeland Dr.

•Constitution Ave.

Burglary, all but dwelling

•Salem Church Rd.

•Collinsville Rd.

Simple domestic violence - first offense

•Westwood Dr.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

Building fire

•3312 56th

Dispatch and cancelled while leaving station

•2402 36th

Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle

•Hwy 45 BPY NB FRM

Gas leak

•2399 11th

Medical assist, assist EMS crew

•516 Hwy 19

•4308 20th

Animal rescue

•519 Hwy 19

Assist police or other governmental agency

•1555 Tommy Webb

Not Reported

•107 71st

•1500 Hwy 11

•1707 36th

•2321 41st

•3109 Grandview

•2301 35th

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

Brush Fire

•Causeyville Rd. - Southeast

Motor vehicle Accident

•Hwy 493 - Bailey

•Hwy 45/145 - Clarkdale

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

