Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
•Resisting arrest - Chon-Peirre M. Dawkins, 34, 172 Old College St. 5, Hickory. Dawkins is also charged with no liability insurance, driving with suspended license and DUI 2nd offense.
•Improper equipment - Thomas Lewayne Jenkins, 22, 514 39th Ave., Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with expired license tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana and DUI.
•Probation violation/Parole - Curtis Robert Latney, 34, 469 Jeffrey Acres Rd 3-A, Meridian.
•Failure to register as a sex offender - Anthony Lee Taylor, 117 Hwy 315 South, Water Valley.
•Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Ladarus Boggan, 32, 1824 28th Ave., Meridian.
•Domestic violence-simple assault - Gary Orlandour Cameron, 35, 614 James E. Chaney Dr., Meridian
•Sexual battery - James Calvin Fulgham, 62, 8365 King Rd., Bailey. Fulgham is also charged with seven additional counts of sexual battery.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary
•Jeffery Acres Rd.
Armed Robbery
•Old Hwy 45 N.
Possession of Controlled Substance
•Old Hwy 45 N.
Grand Larceny
•Hwy 19 N.
Non-Reportable
•Hwy 45 Bypass SB.
DUI First Offense
•Manning St.
DUI Second Offense
•North Lakeland Dr.
•Constitution Ave.
Burglary, all but dwelling
•Salem Church Rd.
•Collinsville Rd.
Simple domestic violence - first offense
•Westwood Dr.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Building fire
•3312 56th
Dispatch and cancelled while leaving station
•2402 36th
Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle
•Hwy 45 BPY NB FRM
Gas leak
•2399 11th
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
•516 Hwy 19
•4308 20th
Animal rescue
•519 Hwy 19
Assist police or other governmental agency
•1555 Tommy Webb
Not Reported
•107 71st
•1500 Hwy 11
•1707 36th
•2321 41st
•3109 Grandview
•2301 35th
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Brush Fire
•Causeyville Rd. - Southeast
Motor vehicle Accident
•Hwy 493 - Bailey
•Hwy 45/145 - Clarkdale
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
