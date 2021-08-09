Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Shoplifting - Brandy Todd, born in 1979, homeless. Todd is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI - Detrick Rodgers, born in 1993, 3003 26th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Nicholas S. Gregory - born in 2002, 8898 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• Simple assault - Kardae S. Cole, born in 1991, 1916 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Alejandro Luna, born in 1984, 4796 Dale Dr., Marion.
• Disturbing the peace - Jordan D. Chaney, born in 1998, 2654 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Lois J. Davis, born in 1056, 3005 Valley St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jessey Jones, born in 1992, 8769 East Parkway S, Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Katie Small, born in 1989, 8354 Ham Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jaqualyn M. Darby, born in 2002, 1709 37th Ave., Meridian. Darby is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI - Floyd L. Hester, born in 1959, 7064 Hwy. 11S, Enterprise.
• Public drunk - Lamar A. Phillips, born in 1984, 2325 S Frontage Rd. Rm 211, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Michael Sears, born in 1979, 3200 47th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 4400 block of 35th Ave., 4:25 p.m.
• 700 block of 24th Ave., 9:35 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:10 a.m.
• 400 block of 55th Ave., 11:13 p.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of Old Marion Rd., 3:55 a.m.
• 3800 block of Davis St., 7:04 a.m.
• 1900 block of Old Marion Rd., 2:48 p.m.
• 4500 block of Pacific St., 6:10 p.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 7 p.m.
• 900 block of 27th Ave., 1:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Sheldon Corey Patrick Cole, 22, 5125 North View Dr., Meridian.
• Forged, false, or fraudulent prescription - Brandy Lynn Edwards, 42, 4632 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Alejanro Rojas Espino, 55, 9551 Fred Clayton Rd. Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Joshua Kyle Fuller, 35, 1682 Hwy. 11/80E, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/felony - James Cecil Ivy Jr., 50, 11270 Martin Moore Rd., Collinsville.
• Possession of methamphetamine - William Bradley Johnson, 35, 3654 CR 370, Enterprise. Johnson is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, receiving stolen property-felony (more than $250). failure to appear/three counts.
• DUI/first offense - Kyle H. McAdory, 30, 6050 Hwy. 145, Lauderdale. McAdory is also charged with driving on wrong side of road.
• Failure to pay - Jimmy R. Moulds Jr., 46, 10911 Kemper Martin Rd., Collinsville.
• Violation of order of agreement - Fernando Jamal Ruffin, 27, 107 71st, Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Patrick Smith, 36, 125 59th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with sale of marijuana.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Johnny Mark Sublette, 52, 3147 Officers Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of firearm/two counts - Tazarious Demarkell Watts, 22, 2846 CR 280, Shubuta. Watts is also charged with switched tag/license plate, expired driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Roshonda S. Clark-Jennings, 38, 2425 St. Blvd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Accident unknown
• Charlie Dunn Rd/Marion Russell.
Theft
• Knox Rd.
• Lezelia Rd.
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19-Otis Seal Dr.
• Hwy. 494.
Burglary already occupied
• Murphy Dr.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Club Rd/Hwy. 39.
Disturbance
• Martin Moore Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 5520 North Hills.
• Lock-in, 131 Frontage.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 107 71st; 5643 Cooper; 1618 29th; 2816 8th; 1619 7th; 1823 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial; 2211 34th; 2232 47th; 3500 Hwy. 39; 713 56th; 900 Frontage.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 544 Lindley; 6606 North Hills; 1416 13th.
• Not reported, 900 Frontage; 1013 17th; 1212 47th; 1501 48th; 220 North Hills; 2299 18th; 2705 45th; 894 Old Country Club.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, 3500 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire, Headstart Rd. (Bailey, Marion).
• Emergency medical run, Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Fire, Twitley Branch (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday through Monday at 2 p.m.
