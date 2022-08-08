Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of marijuana, vehicle - Kino Lynndrell Atkinson, 20, 8728 Fellowship Rd., Meridian. Atkinson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Anthony Bridges, 28, 4433 27th St., Meridian. Bridges is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Burton, 57, 739 Waterview Dr., Meridian. Burton is also charged with driving on wrong side of road.
• DUI/first offense - Lakisha Shanile Bush, 32, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Bush is also charged with improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Dewayne Herrington, 26, 804 River Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Courtney Terrel Lott, 29, 908 W Church St., Newton. Lott is also charged with disregard of traffic device, seat belt violation.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Barry Page Murphy Jr., 50, 9011 Hwy. 493, Bailey.
• Failure to pay - Wallace Ray Ofield Jr., 48, 476 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba. Ofield Jr. is also charged with failure to appear.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Calvin Odell Person, 45, 6441 Chickasaw St., Marion.
• Failure to pay - Antonio Tyshaun Lindsey, 22, 803 29th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Unknown trouble
• J.B. Gill Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 494/Hwy. 19N NB.
• Front St. Ext.
• Hwy. 494/Old Hwy. 494.
• 10th Ave/32nd St.
• 5th St.
• Hwy. 39 BYP.
Suspicious person
• Long Creek Rd.
• Parker Ln.
Grand larceny
• Hwy. 80W.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
• 6th St.
• Arundel Rd.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Accident no injuries
• Shiloh Vimville Rd/R Irby Rd.
• 45th Ave.
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Pine Forest Newton Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Hwy. 80W.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Lock-out
• 1733 2nd.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 3510 8th.
• 1318 19th.
• 2307 15th.
• 506 Front St.
• 630 Tanner.
• 1313 2nd.
• 1555 Tommy Webb.
• 200 23rd.
• 4100 40th.
• 6229 17th.
Sprinkler activation, no fire-unintentional
• 2200 5th.
Detector activation, no fire-unintentional
• 1102 Constitution.
Not reported
• 1108 61st.
• 1311 38th.
• 3017 40th.
• 4315 Hwy. 39.
• 4521 17th.
• 920 70th.
• 3904 62nd.
• 4717 36th.
• 6225 M.
• 917 42nd.
• 1108 26th.
Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
• 2200 5th.
• 5051 Hwy. 493.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
• 2827 7th.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 150 Interstate 20/59 EB.
• 5600 Mosby.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Assist
• Dogwood Lake Rd. (Bailey).
Grass fire
• Interstate 59 (Meehan).
Motor vehicle accident
• Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
