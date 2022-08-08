Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Possession of marijuana, vehicle - Kino Lynndrell Atkinson, 20, 8728 Fellowship Rd., Meridian. Atkinson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• DUI/first offense - Anthony Bridges, 28, 4433 27th St., Meridian. Bridges is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• DUI/first offense - Michael Burton, 57, 739 Waterview Dr., Meridian. Burton is also charged with driving on wrong side of road.

• DUI/first offense - Lakisha Shanile Bush, 32, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Bush is also charged with improper equipment.

• DUI/first offense - Charles Dewayne Herrington, 26, 804 River Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Courtney Terrel Lott, 29, 908 W Church St., Newton. Lott is also charged with disregard of traffic device, seat belt violation.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Barry Page Murphy Jr., 50, 9011 Hwy. 493, Bailey.

• Failure to pay - Wallace Ray Ofield Jr., 48, 476 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba. Ofield Jr. is also charged with failure to appear.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Calvin Odell Person, 45, 6441 Chickasaw St., Marion.

• Failure to pay - Antonio Tyshaun Lindsey, 22, 803 29th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Unknown trouble

• J.B. Gill Rd.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 494/Hwy. 19N NB.

• Front St. Ext.

• Hwy. 494/Old Hwy. 494.

• 10th Ave/32nd St.

• 5th St.

• Hwy. 39 BYP.

Suspicious person

• Long Creek Rd.

• Parker Ln.

Grand larceny

• Hwy. 80W.

Theft

• Constitution Ave.

• 6th St.

• Arundel Rd.

Meet complainant

• 5th St.

Accident no injuries

• Shiloh Vimville Rd/R Irby Rd.

• 45th Ave.

• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.

Accident with injuries

• Pine Forest Newton Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• Hwy. 80W.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Lock-out

• 1733 2nd.

Medical assist, assist EMS crew

• 3510 8th.

• 1318 19th.

• 2307 15th.

• 506 Front St.

• 630 Tanner.

• 1313 2nd.

• 1555 Tommy Webb.

• 200 23rd.

• 4100 40th.

• 6229 17th.

Sprinkler activation, no fire-unintentional

• 2200 5th.

Detector activation, no fire-unintentional

• 1102 Constitution.

Not reported

• 1108 61st.

• 1311 38th.

• 3017 40th.

• 4315 Hwy. 39.

• 4521 17th.

• 920 70th.

• 3904 62nd.

• 4717 36th.

• 6225 M.

• 917 42nd.

• 1108 26th.

Alarm system sounded due to malfunction

• 2200 5th.

• 5051 Hwy. 493.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

• 2827 7th.

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

• 150 Interstate 20/59 EB.

• 5600 Mosby.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Assist

• Dogwood Lake Rd. (Bailey).

Grass fire

• Interstate 59 (Meehan).

Motor vehicle accident

• Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video