Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, and 6 a.m. to Friday, August 7:
•Violation of protective order-Jelani Brown Jr., born 1997, 2423 Old Marion Road Apartment C Meridian. Brown is also charged with two counts of simple assault/threat and two counts of telephone harassment.
•DUI/other-David A. Gordon, born 1977, 8502 Johnny Bailey Road, Bailey.
•Larceny/grand-Jason L. Leddon, born 1983, 6311 Grantham Road, Meridian.
•Foregin warrant/fugutive/holding-Laura D.Hayes,born 1976, 626 21st Street Meridian.
•Violation of order agreement-Brian Swain, born 1989, 5201 3rd Place, Meridian.
•Shoplifting-Jeremiah Mitchell, born 1993, 2519 16th Avenue, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct-Geno L. Johns, born 1990, 2428 Old Marion Road Apartments A2, Meridian, Johns is also charged with willful trespassing.
•DUI/refusal-Eddie Mosley,born 1977, 2918 36th Avenue,Meridian. Mosley is also charged with malicious mischief.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday, August 5 to Friday, August 7:
Commercial burglary
•3200 block of 11th Street at 5:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
•2000 block of Mosby Road at 3:23 p.m.
Residential burglary
•1900 block of 37th Avenue at 11:16 a.m.
•600 block of 55th Avenue at 2:44 p.m.
•600 block 48th Avenue at 7:16 p.m.
•1400 block of 17th Street at 9:26 a.m.
•1900 block of 36th Avenue at 11:58 a.m.
Auto Burglary
•2800 block of 8th Street at 5:24 p.m.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 3 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls on from Wednesday to Thursday.
•Meridian police responded to 4 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls from Thursday to Friday.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Thursday, August 6 and 8:43 a.m. Friday, August 7:
•Murder-capital-Jelani Brown,23, 1426 16th Avenue, Meridian. Brown is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation/parole.
•Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle- Samuel Allen Denmon,35, 10444 Morgan Road, Meridian. Denmon is also charged with malicious mischief/vandalism and failure to register as a sex offender/non-compliance.
•Two counts of failure to appear (justice court)-Christopher Collins Dickerson,35, 3871 Dillard Road.
•Resisting arrest-Rico Marquez Gowdy,28, 2708 Edgewood Drive, Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer, public drunk and public profanity.
•Grand larceny/more than $1,000-Jason Lamar Leddon,36,6311 Grantham Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday, August 6 to Friday, August 7:
Burglary
•Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Reserved
•B Street at 18th Street, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
•Suqualena Road, Meridian.
•Buntin Gunn Road.
Vandalism
•Mayatt Road, Collinsville.
•Newton County Martin Road, Collinsville.
Meet complainant
•Highway 45 North Cotton Gin Road, Merdian.
Reserved
•Murry Road-Naval Air Station Meridian, Meridian
•B Street at 18th Avenue, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Thursday, August 6 to Friday, August 7:
•No incident found, Valley Road.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Thursday, August 6 to Friday, August 7:
•Brush fire, Valley Road (South)
•Assist, Blind Brown Road(Bailey)
•Motor vehicle accident (Bailey)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 3:33 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 and 8:43 a.m. Thursday, August 6:
•Disregard of a traffic device- Jonathan Charles Jackson,33, 1229 North Park Avenue, Columbia. Jackson is also charged with driving under the influence /first offense.
•Trespass upon enclosed land of another- Samuel Chester Wilkinson,58, 6586 Cauesyville, Vimville Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 6
Burglary
•Lizelia Road, Meridian
•Valley Road,Meridian
Theft
Schanrock Road, Meridian.
•Sunshine Road, Meridian.
Shooting
•Highway 145, Evangel Temple, Meridian.
Reserved
•Murry Road-Naval Air Station Meridian, Meridian
•B Street at 18th Avenue, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 6:
•False alarm, Grand Cypress Drive.
•Fire, 35th Avenue.
•Vehicle accident, Paulding Street
•Smoke/odor removal, 57th Avenue
•Smoke/odor removal, 5th Avenue
•False alarm, H Street.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2:04 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.