Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 and 8:43 a.m. Thursday, August 6:
•Disregard of a traffic device- Jonathan Charles Jackson,33, 1229 North Park Avenue, Columbia. Jackson is also charged with driving under the influence /first offense.
•Trespass upon enclosed land of another- Samuel Chester Wilkinson,58, 6586 Cauesyville, Vimville Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 6
Burglary
•Lizelia Road, Meridian
•Valley Road,Meridian
Theft
Schanrock Road, Meridian.
•Sunshine Road, Meridian.
Shooting
•Highway 145, Evangel Temple, Meridian.
•Murry Road-Naval Air Station Meridian, Meridian
•B Street at 18th Avenue, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 6:
•False alarm, Grand Cypress Drive.
•Fire, 35th Avenue.
•Vehicle accident, Paulding Street
•Smoke/odor removal, 57th Avenue
•Smoke/odor removal, 5th Avenue
•False alarm, H Street.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2:04 p.m.
