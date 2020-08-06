 

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 and 8:43 a.m. Thursday, August 6:

•Disregard of a traffic device- Jonathan Charles Jackson,33, 1229 North Park Avenue, Columbia. Jackson is also charged with driving under the influence /first offense.

•Trespass upon enclosed land of another- Samuel Chester Wilkinson,58, 6586 Cauesyville, Vimville Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 6

Burglary

•Lizelia Road, Meridian

•Valley Road,Meridian

Theft

Schanrock Road, Meridian.

•Sunshine Road, Meridian.

Shooting

•Highway 145, Evangel Temple, Meridian.

Reserved

•Murry Road-Naval Air Station Meridian, Meridian

•B Street at 18th Avenue, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 6:

•False alarm, Grand Cypress Drive.

•Fire, 35th Avenue.

•Vehicle accident, Paulding Street

•Smoke/odor removal, 57th Avenue

•Smoke/odor removal, 5th Avenue

•False alarm, H Street.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2:04 p.m.

 

 

