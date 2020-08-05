Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 4 and 6 a.m. to Wednesday, August 5:
•Tampering with physical evidence-Liderence Reed, born 2001, 803 23rd Street, Meridian.
•DUI/other-Katie Donald, born 1987, 219 Willie Glass Road, Bailey.
•DUI refusal-Willie G. Amerson, born 1967, 1213 B Dogwood Lake Road, Meridian. Amerson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and giving false information.
•DUI refusal-Pedro D. Johnigan, born 1977, 7045 Lizelia Road, Marion. Johnigan is also charged with disorderly conduct.
•Possession of a controlled substance- Xavier Easley, born 1988, 107 71st Place Apt. A149, Meridian. Easley is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
•Possession of controlled substance- Jason L. Leddon, born 1983, 6311 Grantham Road, Meridian. Leddon is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
•DUI-Jarveon Hampton, born 1997, 2606 Edgewood Drive, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 5:
Auto Burglary
•100 block of Highway 11 and 80.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 3 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, August 5:
•Felony DUI/4th- Willie George Amerson,53,1213 Dogwood Lake Road B, Meridian.
•Failure to pay (justice court)- Christopher Lee Payne,31, 483 North Broad Street, York, Alabama.
•Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Richard Lee Watts, 51, 8157 Lauderdale, Toomsuba.
•Contempt of court-Chester Bradley Williams, 55, 109 Clake Lane, Stonewall.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 5:
Subject deceased
•Lake Street, Meridian.
Shooting
•Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 5:
•False alarm, Peavey Drive
•Outside fire, Grand Avenue
•Smoke/odor removal, Mosby Road
•False alarm, 29th Street
•Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Tuesday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 5:
•Brush fire, West Lauderdale Road (Collinsville)
•Brush fire, Caseyville Road (Southeast)
•Structure fire, 8157 West Lauderdale Road (Toomsuba and Lauderdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Wednesday at 3:02 p.m.
