The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 4 to 6 a.m. Thursday, August 5
•Disturbance of a family-Carmen D. Hampton,born 1982, 200 23rd Ave. Apt. B73, Meridian. Hampton is also charged with simple assault.
•Trespassing-Lewis Bullick, born 1951, 108 Chestnut Street,Union.
•Simple assault threat-Sheena Tingle, born 1989 1801 24th Street Apt. L2, Meridian.
•Simple assault-Bobby R. Carlisle,born 1951, 608 48th Ave., Meridian.
•Driving under the influence-Miles Jones, born 1982,626 21st Ave. Apt. 32, Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Nada Johnson,born 1988, 200 North Hills Street, Apt. 4C, Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Raymale Talbott, born 1986, 506 Front Street Apt.A3, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct-Jerry J. Thedford, born 2000, 2015 Mosby Road Apt. E4, Meridian. Thedford is also charged with willful trespassing.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday, August 4 to Thursday, August 5:
Robbery
•2000 block of 35th Avenue at 10:52 a.m.
•800 block of Hwy.19 North at 2:16 p.m.
Stolen vehicle
•2600 block of 45th Street
Auto burglary
•3300 block of North Hills Street at 8:04 a.m.
•3300 block of North Hills Street at 8:35 a.m.
•1700 block of 2nd Street South at 11:17 a.m.
•1800 block of 43rd Street at 11:22 a.m.
•4500 block of Hwy. 39 North at 12:36 p.m.
Residential burglary
•3700 block of 40th Avenue at 4:46 a.m.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.T
he Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday,August 4 and 8:43 a.m. Thursday, August 5:
•Domestic violence-John Edwards Bell III, 37, 1735 Bunk Newell,Meridian. Bell is also charged is with no driver’s license, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams and driving under the influence/first offense.
•Passing stopped school bus-Margaret Gaines-Brown,64, 3425 Hamrick Road North,Collinsville. Gaines-Brown is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
•Possession of methamphetamine- Levi Gibbs, Jr., 51, 4622 East Prisock Drive, Lauderdale.
•Grand larceny/more than $1,000-Thomas Eugene Hardy, 29, 8341 Allen Road, Collinsville.
•Petit larceny/up to $1,000-Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, 9467 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Ocampo is also charged with disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, August 3 to Wednesday, August 4:
Accident with injuries
•Old 8th Street North/Willie Davis Road.
Traffic Stop
•10th Street
Theft
•Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
Burglary
•Old 8th Street Road North, Meridian.
Drowning
•Hunters Run, Meridian.
Suspicious person
•Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
•Meet complainant
•Fellowship Road,Meridian.
Burglary to vehicle
•Poplar Springs Drive
Vandalism
•Old Country Road Club East, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday, August 4 to Thursday, August 5:
•Cooking fire, confined to container, 7100 Hwy.80.
•Medical assist, assist EMS crew,1203 39th Street, 154 Interstate 20/59 eastbound and 2717 45th.
•Motor vehicle accident with no injuries-2422 45th Street.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 710 B Street.
•Not reported, 1905 Valley View, 300 North Hills and 510 Hwy.19.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Wednesday, August 4 to Thursday, August 5:
• No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2:40 p.m.
