Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday, August 2 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 3:
• Simple assault threat-Carlos D. Young,born 1977, 1900 24th Avenue, Meridian. Young is also charged with willful trespassing.
•Disorderly conduct-Jeremiah A. Rush, born 1991, 4310 Hooper Street, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Monday August 2 to Tuesday, August 3:
Commercial burglary
• 2000 block of Hwy. 19 North at 2:33 p.m.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday July 29 and 8:43 a.m. Monday, August 2:
•Aggravated assault/three counts-Cordeyair Akili Brown,25, 623 44th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with drive-by- shooting, shooting into a vehicle, shooting into dwelling house and possession of stolen firearm.
•Burglary/commercial- Brandon Allan Carlisle,18, 423 Holifield Circle, Brandon.
•Domestic violence/simple assault-Christopher Collins,36,387 Dillard Road, Meridian.
• Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Samuel David Fulton, 33, 10172 Road 561, Philadelphia.
•Felon in possession of a firearm- Kayle John Michael Rush,31, 3830 36th Street, Meridian. Rush is also charged with shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent-Jonathan Ray Scruggs,34,1955 Sam Lackey Road, Toomsuba. Scruggs is also charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of controlled substance and grand larceny of more than $1,000.
•Sale of controlled substance-Patrick Smith,36, 125 59th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with sale of marijuana.
•Accessory after the fact-Kristina Lee Visnich,27, 3830 36th Street, Meridian. Visnich is also charged with hindering prosecution, first degree.
•Felon in possession of firearm- Demertic Danille Watson,34, 3701 Paulding Street, Meridian.
•Two counts driving under the influence/felony/4th offense-Amy Danielle Web,41, 13961 Rocky Ridge Road, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday,August 2 to Tuesday, August 3:
Theft
•Espey Hedgepeth Road, Bailey
Accident with injuries
•8th Street, Meridian
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, August 2 to Tuesday, August 3:
•Medical alarm system activation, 1618 29th Street
•Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2519 Front Street, 2618 17th Street, 3401 19th Street, 643 36th, Street, 946 and Northwood Commons.
•Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 576 Bonita Lakes
•Smoke detector activation, 2202 24th Street
•Not reported, 310 41st Street, 3299 7th Street and 4437 27th Street.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, August 2 to Tuesday, August 3:
• No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Tuesday at 2:09 p.m.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday,August 3 and and 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 4:
•Disorderly conduct-Tiffany Tubb,born 1988, 107 7st Place Apt. 129, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct-Antonio Owens,born 1994, 3820 9th Street, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct-Monica M. Williams, born 1990, 203 Union Road Strong, Arkansas. Williams is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
•Driving under the influence-Johnny Dunnigan,born 1942, 1403 5th Street, Meridian.
•Shoplifting-Monica J. Edwards, born 1992, 10121 Circle 2826 Philadelphia. Edwards is also charged with willful treaspassing.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday, August 3 to Wednesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August, 4:
Auto burglary
•100 block of South Fronatage Road at 3:30 p.m.
•4500 block of Hwy.39 North at 4:16 p.m.
Shootings
•3400 block of 12th Street at 10:03 p.m.
•Meridian police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, August 3 and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, August 4:
• Probation/parole violation-Dominque Rashun Davis, 46, 8344 Willie Chandler Road, Toomsuba.
•Domestic violence/simple assault-Jeff Reece Dukes,52, 3360 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
•No license- Jamia Luann Henderson,18, 4732 Pickard Road,Meridian. Henderson is also charged with no liability insurance and driving under the influence of other substances.
•Simple assault- Devante Debrone May, 28, 11480 Old Hwy 80 West, Meridian.
•Violation of order or agreement- Fernando Jamal Ruffin, 27, 101 71st Street, Meridian.
•Driving under the influence/felony/forth offense-Johnny Mark Sublette,52, 3147 Officers Lake Road, Meridian.
•Possession of marijuana in vehicle- Jace Louis Weaver,28, 308 Indian Hills Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, August 3 to Wednesday, August 4:
Theft
•Espey Hedgepeth Road, Bailey
• Poplar Springs Drive,Meridian.
•Accident with injuries
•8th Street, Meridian
•Old 8th Street Road North and Willie Davis Road, Meridian.
•Chandler Road and Bounds Road.,Meridian.
Meet complainant
•Constitution Avenue,Meridian.
• 5th Street,Meridian.
Disturbance
•Bolden Long Creek Road,Meridian
Traffic Stop
•10th Avenue,Meridian
Burglary
•Old 8th Street North, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday, August 3 to Wednesday, August 4:
•Dispatched and cancelled en route, 1099 23rd Street.
•Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 107 71st Street.
•Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 4420 8th Street.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 710, B Street.
•Not reported, 1706 19th, 1708 61st, 2015 Mosby, 2080 Old 8th Street and 5109 Hillside.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Tuesday, August 3 to Wednesday, August 4:
•No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
•Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Wednesday at 2:11 p.m.
