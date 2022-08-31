Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Attempted capital murder - Rikarion Roshun Campbell, 16, 2721 27th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Shannon L. Tention, born in 1980, homeless.
• Simple assault/threat - Winfred Young, born in 1983, 100 15th Place S, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Delvin Salter, born in 1998, 107 Grand Ave. Apt. 2, Livingston, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Rheon J. McWilliams, born in 1999, 1901 32nd Ave. Apt. C3, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - Keitric L. Randle, born in 1999, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Shakerria Cole, born in 1993, 4990 Askey Rd., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Gregory A. Gosnell, born in 1984, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Dellire G. Hossley, born in 1975, 5919 40th Ct., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Marico Presswood, born in 1991, 4909 27th Place, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Otis L. Watkins, born in 1990, 5753 Hwy. 45S, Porterville. Watkins is also charged with malicious mischief.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 2000 block of 44th Ave., 10:43 a.m.
Shootings
• 3000 block of 40th Ave., 10:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 300 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:47 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Matthew Wilson Boutwell, 48, Hwy. 533, Laurel.
• DUI/first offense - Jasmin Kierra Brown, 24, 5121 5th St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with seat belt violation, expired driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Lewis Henry Brown III, 19, 1413 Ridge Rd., Meridian. Brown is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Melanie Elaine Crowe, 45, 426 6th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Rheon Daqwan McWilliams, 23, 1901 32nd Ave., Meridian. McWilliams has also been charged with seat belt violation, improper license tag display, possession of marijuana in vehicle, no liability insurance.
• Sale of controlled substance - Nicholas Jett Miller, 31, 5870 Gene Carr Rd., Lauderdale.
• Sale of cocaine - Ricky Lane Morrow, 33, 118 Railroad St., Aberdeen. Morrow is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
• DUI/second offense - Mark Devaungh Reed, 53, 2400 B St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with failure to signal, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Tashyia Ariana Spencer, 18, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Terrance Terrell Avery, 35, 2218 34th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Larry Charles Gordon Jr., 32, 1276 Sandflat Rd., Meridian. Gordon Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, failure to pay.
• Probation violation/parole - Dillon Tanner Long, 24, 6325 Bogue Flower Rd., Chunky. Long is also charged with failure to pay/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Marico Antwan Presswood, 31, 2004503 N Hils St. 21D, Meridian. Presswood is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Old 8th St Rd N.
• Dixie Hwy. School Rd.
• Buntin Gunn Rd.
Vandalism
• Long Creek Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Safety check point
• 31st Ave.
• Cook Rd.
Traffic stop
• 39th Ave-South St.
• Hwy. 39N.
• North Hills St.
• 31st Ave.
• 8th St/29th Ave.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Jeff Davis School Rd-Hwy. 496.
• Center Hill Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Ball Diamond Rd/Wildcat Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 11S.
Assist Metro
• Long Cree Cut Off Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 1320 43rd.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 503 11th.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 1412 24th.
Not reported
• 1121 Hwy. 39.
• 215 North Hills.
• 2305 D.
• 2999 38th.
• 3914 Poplar Springs.
• 522 Hwy. 19.
• 5400 20th St.
• 4000 34th.
• 5009 39th Ave.
• 915 45th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Assist
• Sookalena St. (Marion).
Motor vehicle accident
• Old Hwy. 45N. (Lauderdale).
Structure fire
• Stonebriar Dr. (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South, Causeyville, Vimville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 19 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
