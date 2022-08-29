Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Willful trespassing - Angela D. Hill-Gibbs, born in 1974, 1815 14th Ave., Meridian. Hill-Gibbs is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Destroying city property - Geno L. Jones, born in 1990, 2217 32nd Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Antonio A. Gatling, born in 1975, 3709 10th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Joe E. Evans III, born in 1981, 8293 King Rd., Meridian. Evans III is also charged with disturbance of a business, carrying a concealed weapon.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 19S, 10:02 a.m.
• 6400 block of North Hills St., 8:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4600 block of Broadmoor Dr., 5:01 a.m.
Shootings
• 1600 block of 24th Ave., 10:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Sherry Berlyn Barfield, 58, 1718 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Barfield is also charged with expired driver’s license.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Erika Marie Boykin, 41, 3515 Meehan Savoy Rd., Enterprise.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Braxton Roger Cargile, 32, 5525 Valley St., Meridian. Cargile is also charged with improper license tag display.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Michael Jermaine Chism, 41, 6566 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - William Sammy Creel, 54, 9484 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Speeding 10 to 19 MPH over limit - Nytasia Meyon Crockett, 22, 821 A Chestnut St., Philadelphia. Crockett is also charged with no liability insurance, driving with suspended license, false ID information.
• Dog nuisance - Casonya Ruth Ellis, 44, 11114 Gilbert Joyner Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Brett Gay, 19, 600 Old Country Club Rd., Marion.
• DUI/first offense - Milton Anthony Grice Jr., 31, 170 Dakota Dr., Butler, Ala. Grice is also charged with no license resident, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, 943 Erwin Rd., Stonewall.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Bradley Kyle Harper, 27, 134 Estelle Ave., Stonewall. Harper is also charged with improper equipment.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 39, 17574 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• DUI/first offense - Keith McCoy, 17, 200 23rd St., Meridian. McCoy is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Freeman Nannally, 39, 12251 A Hand Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Ashley N. Waggoner-Russell, 34, 10153 Hwy. 493, Riley.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Christopher Lee Walker, 34, 1540 CR, Enterprise.
• DUI/other substance - Jahnita Jean Williams, 23, 3801 Smith St. D2, Meridian. Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Galonda Genelia Windham, 29, 1384 Little Zion Calvert Rd., Collinsville. Windham is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• 20th St. Ext/College Dr.
• 22nd Ave/18th St.
• Hwy. 19N.
• Hwy. 19N NB.
• Old Marion Rd/21st St.
• North Hills St.
• Roebuck Dr/Grand Ave.
• College Dr.
• Roebuck Dr.
Impaired driver
• 34th St.
Pursuit
• 71st Place.
Vandalism
• Askew Rd.
• Valley Rd.
Safety check point
• Old Wire Rd.
• Hwy. 19S/Earl Haney Rd.
• Cooper Ave.
• W Lauderdale Rd/Richard May.
Domestic violence
• Meehan Savoy Rd. S.
Burglary already occupied
• Lynwood Dr.
Direct traffic
• Hwy. 45 by-pass/Causeyville Rd.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 495.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 493.
• Long Creek Rd.
Burglary in progress
• Jackson Military Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Windsor Rd/Pine Springs Rd.
Theft
• Cotton Gin Rd/Hwy. 45N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 2902 St Andrews.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1804 Hwy. 39.
• 899 28th.
Building fire
• 2312 27th.
• 2809 40th.
Dispatched and canceled while leaving station
• 2302 37th.
Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional
• 1013 17th.
Not reported
• 1626 Key.
• 2117 Hwy. 19.
• 3499 40th.
• 2312 27th.
• 2809 40th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Vehicle fire
• Hwy. 45 by-pass (Long Creek).
• Dale Dr. (Marion).
• Hwy. 45 by-pass ( Clarkdale).
• Peavy Rd. S. (Meehan).
Assist
• Hwy. 19N. (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.