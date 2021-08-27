Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Willful trespassing - Thomas D. Snowden, born in 1991, 265 Truelight Rd., Hickory.
• Public drunk - Charles K. Johnson, born in 1963, homeless. Johnson is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Motor vehicle taking - Devonta Deon Deering, 26, 101 Mt. Moriah Circle, Louisville.
• Domestic violence - Gavin McAllister, born in 1982, 2904 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Brian Boler, born in 1980, 2024 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/two counts - Cartaezia S. Powell, born in 1996, 803 29th St. Apt. 1622, Meridian. Powell is also charged with assault on a minor.
• Shoplifting - Antonio C. Williams, born in 1974, 4413 3rd St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:23 a.m.
• 400 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:43 a.m.
• 400 block of Hwy. 11/80, 12:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2000 block of Hwy. 39N, 9:02 a.m.
• 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:23 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of 61st Ct.
Shootings
• 2000 block of Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 2:56 a.m.
• 900 block of 63rd Ave., 4:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Aggravated assault - Devontae Vontrez Darden, 26, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - John D. Irby, 60, 527 52nd Ave.
• DUI/other substance - Taylor Patience Allen, 16, 245 Harper Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Alvin Dante Cooper, 24, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Cooper is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail - Toccora Ashae Hughes, 39, 1913 15th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Decarlos Edward Jones, 29, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Jones is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, expired tag, no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Donald Dewayne Toole, 35, 115 MLK Dr., Hickory.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• Alice Irby Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S NB, Meridian.
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Burglary attempted
• Hwy. 495.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Reckless driving - Erron Brassfield, 18, 1630 Lizzie Rd., Meridian. Brassfield is also charged with speeding/30, over, disregard of traffic device, failure to signal, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, disturbing the peace.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Not reported
• 1020 Hwy. 39.
• 2199 Hwy. 19.
• 4899 18th.
• 5723 Valley.
• 3703 Paulding.
• 4019 30th.
• 5051 Hwy. 493.
• 534 Bonita Lakes.
Building fire
• 801 B St.
Lock-in
• 2228 Hwy. 19.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 2299 7th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 22 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
