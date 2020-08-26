Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting - Bernard C. Roland, born in 1979, homeless.
• Simple assault - Lasheka Toole, born in 1992, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. I-5, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Ametra Toole, born in 1978, 1804 24th St. Apt. D-2, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Charles Plummer, born in 1985, 908 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Fredrick Armstrong, born in 1953, homeless. Armstrong is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Public drunk - St Carlos Boyd, born n 1976,1208 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Darius Clark, born in 1996, 3413 Hillside Rd., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Frederica Lanier, born in 1990, 905 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Hunter Kirk, born in 1999, 905 69th Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Lester C. Sanders, born in 1965, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. D4, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Fredrick Armstrong, born in 1953, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Jeremiah Mitchell, born in 1993, 5231 Davidson Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2300 block of Hwy. 19N, 2:37 p.m.
• 6200 block of D St., 8:51 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 49th Ave., 11:48 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80.
Residential burglary
• 4700 block of 11th St., 8:33 a.m.
• 3300 block of 28th Ave.
Shootings
• 800 block of 42nd Ave., 8:23 a.m.
• 2100 block of 35th Ave., 7:13 p.m.
• 1600 block of 25th Ave., 8:28 p.m.
• 4700 block of 22nd St., 11:02 a.m.
• 600 block of 56th Ave., 12:54 a.m.
Robbery
• 900 block of 69th Ct., 3:12 p.m.
• 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 3:59 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, 5 showed evidence to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Court order/mandatory days - Loyd David Short, 58, 10318 Cow Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jackie Sims, 65, 3901 King Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jason David Speed, 30, 911 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Rodrick Dunshaw Tingle, 18, 4231 23rd Ave., Meridian. Tingle is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Disturbance
• Johnson Lane.
Theft
• Hwy. 493
• Fred Haguewood Rd.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N-20th St. Ext.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle accident, 10th Ave.
• Assist governmental agency, 37th Ave.
• False alarm, Poplar Springs Dr.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
