Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Aaron Ahmom Rayner, 24, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Clarence Jermetrius Clay, 21, 3912 40th St., Meridian.
• Stalking - Charles Fluker, born in 1976, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Giving false information - Omar Aldazaba, born in 1992, 987 Hwy. 11S, Ellisville. Aldazaba is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Corey C. Collins, born in 1984, 1515 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Grove Rd, Meridian. Meyer is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• DUI - Jessie L. Tooles Jr., born in 1966, 1624 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/36 counts - Bernard C. Roland, born in 1979, 2700 St. Andrews St. Apt. 28, Meridian. Roland is also charged with trespassing, willful trespassing.
• DUI - Shakira Q. Andrews, born in 2001, 7875 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of 29th St., 1:23 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of 27th Ave., 3:53 a.m.
• 2900 block of Saint Andrews St., 3:45 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:57 p.m.
• 2500 block of C St., 3:08 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 5600 block of 1st St., 3:01 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Donovan Wayne Knight, 18, 5196 Zero Rd., Meridian. Knight is also charged with improper license tag display, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Probation violation/parole - Jessie Lee Tooles Jr., 54, 1624 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Credit card/intent to defraud-felony/three counts - Travis Ford Bethea, 27, 8240 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - David Kenneth Harper, 60, 383 Harper Rd., Meridian. Harper is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, no license tag, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Christopher Brian Miller, 40, 303 Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian. Miller is also charged with domestic violence/simple assault.
• Credit card/intent to defraud-felony - Kasey Brooke Rigsby, 27, 1040 Aycock Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary/already occupied
• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Poplar Springs, Meridian.
Theft
• Buntin Gunn Rd., Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 19S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Not reported, 300 North Hills; 6650 North Hills; 2299 27th; 2514 17th.
• Cooking fire, confined to container, 815 33rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 522 Hwy. 19.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident, 341 Russell.
• Smoke or odor removal, 1905 33rd.
• Water or steam leak, 1201 28th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 55 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
