Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Aaron Ahmom Rayner, 24, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Clarence Jermetrius Clay, 21, 3912 40th St., Meridian.

• Stalking - Charles Fluker, born in 1976, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Giving false information - Omar Aldazaba, born in 1992, 987 Hwy. 11S, Ellisville. Aldazaba is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Shoplifting - Corey C. Collins, born in 1984, 1515 50th Ave., Meridian.

• Shoplifting/two counts - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Grove Rd, Meridian. Meyer is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts.

• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.

• DUI - Jessie L. Tooles Jr., born in 1966, 1624 9th Ave., Meridian.

• Shoplifting/36 counts - Bernard C. Roland, born in 1979, 2700 St. Andrews St. Apt. 28, Meridian. Roland is also charged with trespassing, willful trespassing.

• DUI - Shakira Q. Andrews, born in 2001, 7875 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Commercial burglary

• 800 block of 29th St., 1:23 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2300 block of 27th Ave., 3:53 a.m.

• 2900 block of Saint Andrews St., 3:45 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:57 p.m.

• 2500 block of C St., 3:08 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 5600 block of 1st St., 3:01 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI/first offense - Donovan Wayne Knight, 18, 5196 Zero Rd., Meridian. Knight is also charged with improper license tag display, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/first offense.

• Probation violation/parole - Jessie Lee Tooles Jr., 54, 1624 9th Ave., Meridian.

• Credit card/intent to defraud-felony/three counts - Travis Ford Bethea, 27, 8240 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - David Kenneth Harper, 60, 383 Harper Rd., Meridian. Harper is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, no license tag, insurance card law in vehicle.

• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Christopher Brian Miller, 40, 303 Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian. Miller is also charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

• Credit card/intent to defraud-felony - Kasey Brooke Rigsby, 27, 1040 Aycock Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Burglary/already occupied

• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.

• Poplar Springs, Meridian.

Theft

• Buntin Gunn Rd., Meridian.

Accident with injuries

• Hwy. 19S.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Not reported, 300 North Hills; 6650 North Hills; 2299 27th; 2514 17th.

• Cooking fire, confined to container, 815 33rd.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 522 Hwy. 19.

• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident, 341 Russell.

• Smoke or odor removal, 1905 33rd.

• Water or steam leak, 1201 28th.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 55 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video