Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Poncy Dawon Davis, 40, 501 C St., Meridian.
• Stalking - Eddie C. Crosby, born in 1958, 504 CR 325, Enterprise.
• Trespassing - Brandon D. Chaney, born in 1985, 2400 24th Ave., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Simple assault/threat - Alex Ott, born in 2002, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 14, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Erica Dearman, born in 1997, 7850 David Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Erik J. Ragsdale, born in 1983, 5118 Manning St., Meridian.
• DUI - Tito O. Jordan, born in 1974, 506 Front St. Apt. G4, Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Cenquan T. Jones, born in 2003, 104 21st Ct. Apt. 104, Meridian.
• DUI - Gregory Neely, born in 1981, 1415 May St., Clarksdale.
• Domestic violence - Dewayne E. Thomas, born in 1978, 3001 A 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Cordarius G. McDonald, born in 1995, 3162 E Cook Rd., Lauderdale. McDonald is also charged with resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon.
• DUI - Thomas G. Nester, born in 1960, 4320 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Brandie N. Cook, born in 1990, 5137 Point Wanita Lake Rd., Chunky.
• Domestic violence - Daniel P. Ricks, born in 1980, 3208 W Druid Circle, Meridian.
• DUI - Tony S. Jones, born in 1984, 107 71st Place Apt. 136, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - James K. Mott, born in 1969, 915 70th Place, Meridian. Mott is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Derrick L. Harold Jr., born in 1993, 3071 B Rivers Rd., Meridian.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Marquarus Wells, born in 1996, 1808 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Disclosure of intimate visual material - Daneesha S. Humphrey, 1999, 200 23rd Ave. Apt. B94, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Cornelius R. Mosley, born in 1987, 3527 36th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - John Pettus, born in 1966, 200 Huntington Hollow, Brandon.
• DUI - Michael J. Moss, born in 1964, 3412 56th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 2700 block of 12th Ave., 11:27 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 400 block of 22nd Ave. S, 1:33 p.m.
• 3400 block of Hwy. 45N, 10:58 a.m.
Church burglary
• 2200 block of 7th Ave., 9:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 35th Ave., 6:24 a.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 11:43 a.m.
• 1800 block of 30th Ave., 7:51 a.m.
• 1500 block of 5th St., 9:34 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:34 a.m.
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 11:13 a.m.
• 900 block of 1st Ave. E, 7:13 a.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 8 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Lustful touching of a child - Jumarius Twaeyonn Boston, 25, 3337 Old Lauderdale-Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana more than 30 grams - Orlando Hobbs, 27, 5014 28th St., Gulfport.
• Grand larceny - Christopher Logan, 30, 795 West County Line Rd., Jackson.
• Failure to pay - Ella May Townsend, 49, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 91, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Christopher Lamont Burse, 30, 115 S Howard Ave., Meridian. Burse is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Rape/attempted
• W Crescent Lake Dr.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 19N.
Accident with injuries
• Centerhill-Martin Rd.
• Russell-Topton Rd.
Pursuit
• Hwy. 19S.
• Pacific St.
Accident hit and run
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Okatibbee Dam Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 39 bypass.
Animal control
• Charlie Johnson Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Luther Walker Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Paul Anderson Dr.
Accident no injuries
• Dogwood Lake Rd/Poplar Springs
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/other substance - Jakarie Wonyea Love, 21, 810 Martin Luther King Dr., Newton. Love is also charged with possession of controlled substance, no liability insurance, seat belt violation
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Gas leak
• 1399 20th.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 503 11th.
• 506 Front St.
• 107 71st.
• 2213 17th.
• 2914 Chandler.
• 3321 Vally.
• 561 Pippins.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1499 23rd.
• 2015 Hwy. 19.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 1399 College.
Power line down
• 200 23rd.
Arcing
• 4550 35th.
No incident found on arrival at dispatch address
• 107 71st.
• 1718 Old Marion.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 2703 Sowashee.
Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional
• 1807 Apache Ridge.
Not reported
• 150 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• 3401 5th.
• 5199 Hwy. 39.
• 5714 20th St.
• 5905 Semmes.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Emergency medical service call
• Newton County-Martin Rd. (Martin).
• Sand Flat Rd. (Southeast).
Motor vehicle accident
• Dale Dr. (Marion).
• Centerhill-Martin Rd. (Collinsville, Martin).
• Fred Haguewood Rd. (Causeyville).
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 19N (LEMA).
Fire alarm
• Timbercove Dr. (Collinsville, Suqualena).
Emergency medical service call
• Haguewood Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
