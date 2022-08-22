Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Ricky Lee Barron, 35, 450 56th Ave., Meridian. Barron is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Cassie Gereka Davis, 30, 204 Junior Powe Rd., DeKalb. Davis is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
• DUI/first offense - Courtney Cordell Davis, 33, 396 56th Ave., Meridian. Davis is also charged with disobey traffic control device, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Davion Dunnigan, 22, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 73, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Camelia Carmen Durr, 53, 1814 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Grand larceny - Al Dwan Fitzgerald, 40, 419 Jeffrey Acres Rd. Lot 94, Meridian.
• Violation of order or agreement - Matthew Lance Gray, 30, 1716 Skyline Rd., Meridian.
• Driving on wrong side of road - Frederick LeShun Jones, 29, 307 Scanlan St., Newton. Jones is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - De’Arria Sen’Dell McClendon, 21, 200 North Hills St., Meridian. McClendon is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Todd Moorehouse, 46, 3263 Sand Island Rd., Theodore, Ala. Moorehouse is also charged with no license tag, suspended driver’s license, seat belt violation.
• Possession of controlled substance - Aaron Bailey Posey, 41, 1116 Kosciusko Rd., Philadelphia.
• Failure to appear - Penny Lee Rainey, 40, 8636 W Parkway S, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Laderrick Q. Rencher, 46, 3717 42nd, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/three counts - Brandon Alford Sanders, 32, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with possession controlled substance with intent/six counts, possession of stolen firearm.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of firearm - Brianna Hope Stewart-Allen, 29, 668 Bunkum Rd. Ward, Ala.
• Failure to pay - Aaron Stringfellow, 56, 3704 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Nike Talley, 22, 1033 MLK, Newton.
• DUI/other substance - Curdarius Lenord Walker, 20, 4203 East Old Wire Rd., Toomsuba. Walker is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Accident hit and run
• Dogwood Dr.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N/Maiden Rd.
• 19th St/15th Ave.
• Causeyville/Zero.
• Bonita Lakes Dr.
• 8th St/44th Ave.
• Bunk Newell Rd/Long Creek Rd.
• 47th Ave/13th St.
• 13th St.
• Hwy. 19N SB.
• Hwy. 19S.
• 65th Ave.
Welfare check
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Observation
• Hwy. 19N.
Suspicious vehicle
• Dr. Brock Rd.
• Hwy. 19N.
Rape/attempted
• W Crescent Lake Dr.
Accident with injuries
• Springhill Loop
• Vimville/Causeyville Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Windsor Rd/Barnhill Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Disturbance
• Skyline Rd.
Meridian Public School District
• Making of terroristic threats - Jeremiah Josiah Lyles, 18, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional
• 1078 Bonita Lakes.
• 133 Frontage.
• 1733 2nd.
• 2200 5th.
Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
• 1078 Bonita Lakes.
Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
• 1555 Tommy Webb.
Building fire
• 2615 15th.
Canceled on medical scene
• 626 21st.
EMS call, party transported by non-fire agency
• 4401 40th.
Gas leak
• 5404 10th.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 2117 27th.
• 2907 Chandler.
• 3318 Davis.
• 3800 King.
• 3901 King.
• 200 23rd.
Flood assessment
• 298 Briarwood.
Not reported
• 200 23rd.
• 612 Hwy. 19.
• 107 71st.
• 1626 Key.
• 3999 26th.
• 521 34th.
• 715 55th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Motor vehicle accident
• Hwy. 45 by-pass (Marion).
Emergency medical rescue
• E Telephone Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Old Hwy. 19 SE (Southeast).
Assist
• Old Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
