Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence, Paul H. Lester, born in 1970, 3647 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Joshua Shelby, born in 1989, 180 Shady School Rd., Laurel.
• Murder/second degree - Samson Royal Jones, 41, 611 MLK Jr. Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Alejandro Luna, born in 1984, 4796 Dale Dr., Marion.
• Shoplifting - Chelcee Varnado, born in 1989, 100 Gun Circle, Enterprise.
• Shoplifting - Angela Quigley, born in 1972, 1744 George Butler Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Shannon N. Davis, born in 1982, 2413 B St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Brian L. Lard, born in 1998, 1413 15th St. Apt. 13, Meridian. Lard is also charged with violation of order of release.
• Domestic violence - Labraiya Foster, born in 2000, 1413 15th St. Apt. 13, Meridian. • Disorderly conduct - Alejandro Luna, born in 1984, 4796 Dale Dr., Marion. Luna is also charged with disturbance of a business.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2200 block of South Frontage Rd., 2:15 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 5300 block of 5th St., 8:50 a.m.
• 3200 block of 12th St., 6:23 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1100 block of Front St., 10:23 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 900 block of 23rd St., 4:50 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - John Montgomery Avery III, 49, 232 C&C Riley Lane, Shubuta. Avery III is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Linda Louise Berg, 55, 4260 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville, N.C. Berg is also charged with public drunk.
• Probation violation/parole - Javeon Malik Davis, 25, 1310 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Sexual battery - Travis Shamiun Ruttley, 20, 5306 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of firearm - Quanntionius Quentrezz Carlisle, 37, 200 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Sheilah Denise Chaney, 42, CR 2424, Enterprise. Chaney is also charged with trespassing, simple assault, disturbing the peace.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Ginny Dearing, 42, 3623 Rollins Dr., Lauderdale.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Charles Randall Durham, 38, 5309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian. Durham is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon - Tynjaris Finley, 33, 2514 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon - Marvin Dewayne Horn Jr., 30, 1913 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Ryan Anthony Jackson, 25, 44645 Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Jackson is also charged with burglary-dwelling house.
• Receiving stolen property-felony/two counts - William Ray Parker, 49, 1628 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Parker is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Angela Carol Quigley, 48, 1744 George Butler Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine - Patrick Jerome Randle, 41, 3809 12th Ave., Meridian. Randle is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Chelcee Rae Varnado, 32, 134 McKenzie Lane, Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen vehicle
• Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious person
• Russell-Topton Rd., Meridian.
Burglary/already occupied
• Bolen Long Creek.
License plate, no tag, expired tag, or improper tag
• Fisher Rd/Aycock.
Burglary to vehicle
• Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional, 1212 24th.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire, 2419 35th.
• Not reported, 801 B St; 1614 16th; 5906 Thornberry.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 29 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
