Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday, July 30 to Monday,August 2:
•Domestic violence-Katie E.Small, born 1989, 33 Davis Stevens Drive, Waynesbro.
•Simple assault-Alfred E. Boose, born 1948, 815 33rd Street Apt. 303, Meridian.
•Simple assault-Lesalle A.Lofton,born 2002, 1719 Hwy.19 North Apt. 60, Meridian. Lofton is also charged with disorderly conduct.
•Simple assault/threat-Sheena Tingle, born 1989, 1801 24th Street, Meridian.
•Driving under the influence-Brittany M.Dent, born 1990, 437 County Road 343 Stonewall.
•Disorderly conduct-Autumn S. Bobbett, born 1994, 1106 Robin Hood Circle,Philadelphia,
•Public drunk-Joshua Overstreet,born 1983, 3290 Van Buren Ave., Ogdon,Utah.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday,June 9 to Thursday, June 10:
Robbery
•2200 block of 19th Ave. at 1:07 a.m.
Commercial burglary
•300 block of Hwy.11 and 80 at 2:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicle
•6200 block of 15th Ave. at 8:43 a.m.
Auto burglary
•1200 block of White Oak Drive at 9:45 a.m.
•5200 block of 16th Ave. at 1:15 p.m.
•800 block of 45th Street at 6:48 a.m
•4100 block of 22nd Ave. at 9:03 a.m.
Residential burglary
•800 block of Oak Grove Drive at 6:34 p.m.
Shootings
•500 block of 54th Avenue at 8:49 p.m.
•400 block of Hwy.19 North at 9:06 a.m.
•Meridian police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday July 30 and 8:43 a.m. Monday, August 2:
•No turn signal- Jimmy Davis Jr., 54, 3205 Lizelia Road, Meridian. Davis is also charged with no liability insurance and driving under the influence/first offense.
•Two counts of malicious mischief/vandalism- Charita Shantea Dean,32,4307 Leroy Naylor Road,Lauderdale.
•Disturbance of family-Samuel Edwin Talley,31, 4651 Meehan Savory Roads, Enterprise.
•Driving under the influence/first offense-Jimmy Woods,63,2113 12th Avenue, Meridian. Woods is also charged with improper equipment and disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Friday, July 30 to Monday, August 2:
Stolen vehicle
•Hwy.11 and 80 Toomsuba
Missing person
•Zero Road., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
•Vimville Causeyville Road,Meridian.
Theft
•Mosley Crossing Road, Collinsville.
Pick-up wanted
•Leroy Naylor Road, Lauderdale.
Accident hit and run
•Will Garrett Road,Toomsuba.
Domestic violence
•West Crescent Lake Drive,Meridian.
Disturbance
•Meehan Savory Road, South, Enterprise.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Friday, July 30 to Monday, August 2:
• Dispatched and cancelled on route-2126 33rd Street.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire unintentional-148 Hwy.11 80
• Not reported-4599 5th Street
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew- 1301 Hamilton Street, 1618 9th Street, 2015 Mosby Street, and5118 16th Street.
• Passenger vehicle fire-2599 10th Street.
• Removal of victims from stalled elevator-1901 Front Street.
• Service call, other-6503 Hwy.80
• Not reported- 153 Interstate 20/59 off westbound and 4432 20th Street.
• Motor vehicle accident-576 Bonita Lakes.
• Not reported-118 Hwy.11 and 80, 2811 Hwy.11 and 2909 Grandview.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Friday,July 30 to Monday, August 2:
• No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2:09 p.m.
