Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Tiffany Shawnta Donald, 33, 3830 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, 3856 Noble St., Jackson. Fleming is also charged with possession of marijuana more than 30 grams, windows, tinted or darkened/first offense, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Laquondra Shaneshia Martin, 24, 818 63rd Ave., Meridian. Martin is also charged with child endangerment/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Jacobie Lewis Alexander, 31, 3725 48th Ct., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Tyreese Terom Jones, 21, 412 Sharon Hill Dr., Meridian. Jones is also charged with speeding, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Burglary of a commercial building/eight counts - Joshua Lamar McLemore, 16, 107 71st Place, Meridian. McLemore is also charged with motor vehicle theft/felony.
• DUI/first offense - Nikya Eriyana Powe, 21, 3720 44th St., Meridian. Powe is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Vontrel Rushaun Pringle, 21, 4606 Arthur St., Meridian. Pringle is also charged with suspended driver’s license, expired tag, possession of marijuana in vehicle, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Traffic stop
• 5th St.
• Vally St.
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
• Interstate 20/59 EB.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 145.
Accident no injuries
• Harvey Rd-Hickory Grove Rd.
• West Lauderdale Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Zero Rd/Crescent Lake Rd.
Meet complainant
• Wildwood Dr.
• Constitution Ave.
Grand larceny
• Shelby Gressett Rd.
Pursuit
• 23rd St/10th Ave.
Safety check point
• North Hills St.
• Cooper Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Canceled on medical scene
• 807 B.
Lock-in
• 2912 Hwy. 45
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 2402 36th.
• 807 B.
• 2428 Old Marion.
• 4524 Hwy. 39.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 1001 14th.
No incident found on arrival at dispatch address.
• 712 24th.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 2409 North Hills.
Not reported
• 2900 13th.
• 5199 Hwy. 39.
• 5814 19th.
• 107 71st.
• 5215 Lakewood.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Structure fire assist
• Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
Accident with injuries
• Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
Emergency medical service call
• Hwy. 45N.
Structure fire
• Pauldin Rd. (Lost Gap, Meehan, South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
