Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Disturbing the peace - Asa M. McNeil, born in 1999, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Victory Watts, born in 1980, 600 49th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Demarcus Rush, born in 1996, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Sharaeveon Hudson, born in 2000, 1700 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian. Hudson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - Keila McMullen, born in 1982, 2279 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Latony M. Jordan, 27, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Burglary-dwelling house - Christopher Earl Nicholson, 20, 5431 33rd Place, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Tenna Shardae Roberts, 27, 235 Wilson Ave., Utah, Ala.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Monica Williams, 31, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Heather J. Hardwick, born in 1982, 5811 Manning St., Meridian. Hardwick is also charged with trespassing, giving false information.
• DUI/other - Jesse L. Hearne, born in 1983, 17574 Chunky Duffee Rd. Little Rock, Miss.
• DUI - Margie Sanders, born in 1972, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicles
• 200 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:30 a.m.
• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 1:36 p.m.
• 5200 block of Hwy. 493, 11:14 p.m.
• 300 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:45 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of Hillcrest Dr., 7:26 a.m.
• 2400 block of B St., 10:17 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Curneilus Rashad Arrington, 20, 2913 21st St., Meridian.
• Sale of drugs near church or school enhanced - Quinton M. Beitzel, 19, 3171 Fox Lane, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Matthew Lynn Byrd, 38, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Ricky Dewayne Ezell, 60, 1705 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Dana Shea Kinard, 28, 214 Smith Spur Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Lavaris Antonio Portis, 36, 4301 35th St., Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine - Miguel Ralpheal Willis, 46, 1617 Willow Lake Rd., Toomsuba. Willis is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Thursday.
Vandalism
• Nause Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Thursday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1020 Hwy. 39.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 527 55th.
• Not reported, 1733 2nd; 2457 Highland; 1199 19th; 156 Interstate 20/59EB; 2226 29th; 4899 8th.
• Lock-out, 1812 28th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Thursday.
• Brushfire, Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey).
• Assist, Freedom Baptist (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call, Russell-Mt. Gilead (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 41 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
