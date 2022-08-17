Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Shelby Blaine Addy, 25, 1556 Muley Rd., Decatur. Addy is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, expired tag, insurance card law in vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
• Murder - Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, 3418 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Dylan T. Morgan, born in 1989, 7740 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba. Morgan is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Olivia R. Caraway, born in 1999, 4390 Russell Manor Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Braxton H. Hill, born in 1997, 6046 Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Michael G. Davis, born in 1981, 918 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Assault on a minor - Kayla Johnson, born in 2002, 218 Olympia Dr., 213 Homewood, Ala.
• Simple assault/threat - Monterrio S. Armstrong, born in 1999, 920 42nd Ave., 1004 Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 800 block of 29th St., 12:13 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of B St., 11:50 a.m.
• 1900 block of B St., 2:20 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 5000 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 10:38 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1200 block of South Frontage Rd., 2:13 a.m.
Shootings
• 2900 block of Saint Paul St., 10:34 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Failure to have vehicle under control - Jennifer Nicole Boutin, 37, 5109 Alamucha Whynot Rd., Meridian. Boutin is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, receiving stolen property.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Demeturis Lavon Ford (Welch), 43, 130 Beetle Dr., Yantley, Ala.
• Felony DUI/two counts - Janet Renee Frazier, 40, 381 Hawkins Crossing Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Christopher Moffett, 41, 4009 36th Ave., Meridian. Moffett is also charged with switched tag/license plate, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Juan Carlos Perez-Lopez, 41, 9239 Candy Cane Ln., Meridian. Perez-Lopez is also charged with driving without headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Nathan Alexander Jr., 42, 1807 18th Ave., Meridian. Alexander Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, expired tag, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• DUI/other substance - Howard Sentell Atterberry, 40, 3306 17th St. Atterberry is also charged with no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road.
• Probation violation/parole - Brandon Juane Harris, 35, 325 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Nova Leann Perry, 40, 9001 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jamonte Jerome Phillips, 26, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/other substance - Victoria McKenzie Rigdon, 22, 3678 Vera Dr., Lauderdale. Rigdon is also charged with disregard of traffic device, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Resisting arrest - Samuel Taylor Shipley, 37, 1318 N Hills St., Meridian. Shipley is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Shoplifting
• Hwy. 145.
Meet complainant
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Oxford Rd.
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Theft
• Lizelia Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 19S.
Observation
• Yeager St.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
• 5th St.
• Vally St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional
• 910 Hwy. 19.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 1406 16th.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 1400 Roebuck.
• 2701 52nd.
• 810 Bragg.
• 803 29th.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 1733 2nd.
Not reported
• 1999 29th.
• 999 65th.
• 303 Frontage.
• 3402 40th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Vehicle fire
• Hwy. 11/80 (Lauderdale, Russell).
Tree down
• Ponta Hill.
• Raymond Cobb (Center Ridge, Lauderdale).
Assist
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
