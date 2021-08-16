Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Malicious mischief - William L. Moulds, born in 1977, 4025 King Rd, Meridian. Moulds is also charged with petit larceny.
• Resisting arrest - Montrell Ramsey, born in 1995, 5056 37th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Lissette B. Aquino, born in 1993, 3827 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Aquino is also charged with child endangerment, impersonating a police officer.
• Malicious mischief - Monica M. Williams, born in 1990, 200 23rd St. Apt. 192, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tyler S. Kinard, born in 1996, 2225 Hill Crest Dr., Meridian.
• DUI - Curtis L. Wilson, born in 1973, 1491 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest.
• Domestic violence - Antonio D. Cook Jr., born in 1999, 1318 19th St. Apt. L6, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tera J. Spencer, born in 1985, 8043 King Rd., Meridian. Spencer is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/refusal - Mark A. Wright Jr., born in 1965, 2340 2nd Ave., Meridian. Wright Jr. is also charged with malicious mischief, trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3800 block of 36th St., 12:39 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 12:38 p.m.
• 3000 block of 26th St., 2:39 p.m.
• 6100 block of H St., 7:09 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4400 block of 25th Ct., 12:57 p.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 16th Ave., 4:07 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Court order/mandatory days - Shaun Michael Gibbs, 34, 8894 Stage Coach Lane, Lauderdale.
• Failure to pay - Jeremy Vann Goforth, 39, 978 CR 148, Quitman.
• Court order/mandatory days - Chancellor Burns Mayfield, 24, 8243 Lezelia Rd., Meridian.
• Rape/forcible - Johnny Racel Orteya-Mixtum, 35, 414 Jeffery Acres, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - James M. Redmond, 38, 9415 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Mika Henri Sam, 22, 153 McMillan Rd. Philadelphia. Sam is also charged with careless driving, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Child support/failure to pay - Terry Short, 38, 507 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia.
• Stalking - Daniel Mark Simmons, 55, 265 CR 3762, Enterprise. Simmons is also charged with trespassing.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Detyrous Thomas, 19, 2106 43rd Ave., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicle
• 19th Ave.
Accident no injuries
• Zero Rd/Long Creek Water. Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Bolen Long Creek Rd/Sandflat Rd.
Domestic violence
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
• 19th Ave.
Vandalism
• Morgan Rd.
Rape/attempted
•. Jeffery Acres Rd.
Possession of marijuana in vehicle
• 65th Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Not reported, 1501 48th; 910 Hwy. 19; 2913 Hwy. 11; 5525 Bounds.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 3514 22nd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1413 Will Wright.
• Rescue or EMS standby, 670 Hwy. 11/80.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 544 49th.
• Power line down, 500 Hwy. 19.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
