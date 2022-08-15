Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Derrious D. Taylor, 33, 4315 20th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Gregory A. Gosnell, born in 1984, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Charles L. Carter Jr., born in 1978, 2510 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Stalking - Daneesha S. Humphrey, born in 1999, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Angelica L. LaBlanc, born in 1985, 3284 A Cedar Ln., Meridian.
• DUI - Terry T. Jones, born in 1969, 7957 Kristie Ln., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 4000 block of Davis St., 3:09 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2300 block of North Hills St., 8:06 a.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 45N, 8:03 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:59 a.m.
• 2300 block of Hwy. 39N, 5:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1400 block of 26th Ave., 6:29 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:36 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:52 a.m.
• 2000 block of Willow Bend Dr., 10:16 a.m.
• 4400 block of 40th Ave., 10:22 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:24 a.m.
• 2100 block of Willow Bend Dr., 1:16 p.m.
• 2600 block of Willow Bend Dr., 1:17 p.m.
• 200 block of Deer Run, 9:20 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2500 block of Old Marion Rd., 9:36 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Violation of a court order - Robert Joseph Britt, 47, 551 Poplar Ridge Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Deanthony Marqueis, 39, 217 Luther Walker Rd., Meridian. Marqueis is also charged with operation of vehicle in violation of chapter.
• DUI/first offense - Skylar Ray Goodman, 20, 9960 Grissom Rd., Bailey. Goodman is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Failure to pay - Keila Michelle McMullen, 39, 2647 Saint Luke St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Antwone Laquinton Naylor, 18, 518 12th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Britney Leann Raley, 18, 570 5th St. Lot 12, Meridian. Raley is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, no liability insurance, underage possession of alcohol.
• DUI/first offense - Joshua Randle, 21, 3115 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian. Randle is also charged with careless driving, disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Disturbance of family - Zachary Dale Talley, 28, 1523 Marion Russell Rd., Marion.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Shoplifting
• Hwy. 80W.
• Hwy. 145.
Meet complainant
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Oxford Rd.
Theft
• Yachtsman Dr.
Disturbance
• Marion-Russell Rd.
Accident no injuries
• King Rd.
Safety check-point
• Causeyville Rd.
• Old Country Club Rd-E Confederate Dr.
Burglary already occupied
• Old Homestead Rd.
Deceased subject
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Cooking fire, confined to container
• 1718 16th.
Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
• 2200 5th.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 107 71st.
• 1733 2nd.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 516 Hwy. 19.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 1500 North Hills.
Not reported
• 107 71st.
• 1436 45th.
• 1517 Pine.
• 3839 42nd.
• 5503 O.
• 815 33rd.
• 3099 Highland.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Vehicle fire
• Twitley Branch Rd. (Suqualena, Martin, Bailey).
Assist
• Linmoor Dr. (Marion).
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
Emergency medical service call
• Linton Rd. (Southeast).
• Villa Ridge Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
