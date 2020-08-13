Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Shooting into a vehicle - Ramone T. Daniels, born in 1999, 1502 5th St., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with aggravated assault, carjacking/attempted carjacking.
• Possession of controlled substance - Caleb J. White, born in 1975, 900 N Frontage Rd., Meridian. White is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Frankie E. Pruitt, born in 1980, 2711 11th St., Meridian. Pruitt is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, giving false information.
• DUI/other - Luis F. Ibarra, born in 1998, 7526 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Brittany McCoy, born in 1991, 2004 22nd St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Phillip Tomberlin, born in 1987, 1057 Bynum Rd., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Charles M. Brock, born in 1991, 2304 10th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of 6th Ave. South, 10 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1000 block of Front St. Ext., 8:21 a.m.
• 5100 block of 15th St., 1:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Probation violation/parole - Charles Montez Brock, 29, 1821 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Vincent Cyncere Gooch, 20, 1303 Willow Bend Dr., Meridian. Gooch is also charged with driving without headlights, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Possession of controlled substance - Joshua Tyler McCullough, 36, 311 Emerald Cove, Flowood.
• Careless driving - David A. Rainey, 42, 6901 Suqualena Meehan Rd., Meridian
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• False alarm, Constitution Ave.
• Cooking fire, 56th Ave.
• Stand-by, Hwy. 11S.
• Vehicle accident, Paulding St.
• Gas leak, 10th Ave.
• Lock-in, 9th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
