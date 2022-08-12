Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Malicious mischief - Abraham P. Portis Jr., born in 1971, 3818 South St., Meridian. Portis Jr. is also charged with trespass less than larceny.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 3400 block of Hwy. 45 N, at 11:29 a.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 42nd Ave., 9:26 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault - Matthew Lance Gray, 30, 1716 Skyline Rd., Meridian.
• Child neglect - Kristy Shanice Hood, 34, 3768 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. Hood is also charged with child restraint law, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license, failure to dim headlights, MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.
• ATV in road - Kenderrick Detron Hull, 27, 4525 Bethlehem Rd., Lauderdale. Hull is also charged with DUI/first offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Trespassing - Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 26, 1415 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Dylan T. Morgan, 32, 7740 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Chelcee Rae Varnado, 33, Royal Motel, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Daniel Colton, 38, 2304 19th Ave., Meridian. Colton is also charged with failure to pay.
• Felony - malicious mischief/vandalism - Amy Yvette Davidson, 35, 302 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Jeremy Terrell Lewis, 31, 2617 St. Charles St., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with driving with suspended license, no license tag, no liability insurance.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Christa Anne McCook, 29, 3286 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Jamarcus J. Rackley, 18, 1722 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Michael Scott Wood, 41, 967 Lake St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Shoplifting
• Hwy. 145.
Traffic stop
• 19th St/25th Ave.
• Hwy. 19N.
• York Rd/Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.
• Hwy. 39N.
• 65th Ave/Old Hwy. 80W.
Meet complainant
• Old Hwy. 80W.
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Disturbance
• Skyline Rd.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
Pick-up wanted
• Crescent Lake Rd.
• Russell Topton Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Carmel Church Rd.
Rape/attempted
• Old Country Club Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 107 71st.
• 211 North Hills.
• 2800 North Hills.
• 107 71st.
• 1934 22nd Ave.
• 2901 Edgewood.
• 417 18th.
• 6721 Bounds.
• 906 27th.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 3899 8th.
• 510 22nd.
Not reported
• 107 71st.
• 1209 20th.
• 1318 19th.
• 1729 Hwy. 39.
• 200 23rd.
• 4416 King.
• 7989 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Structure fire
• Sandflat (Southeast, Russell, Causeyville).
Emergency medical service
• Pine Dr. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
