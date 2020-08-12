Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Cullen Gentzyel, born in 2000, 3111 13th St., Meridian. Gentzyel is also charged with trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Ronald C. Divines, born in 1965, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Mercedes Clark, born in 1989, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. L83, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Leante Tillman, born in 1991, 1924 34th Ave. Apt. E, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Angelica M. Lejeune, born in 1993, 3741 Dillard Rd., Meridian. Lejeune is also charged with public intoxication.
• Willful trespassing - Cledarrius McConnell, born in 1989, 1420 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Ron K. Lewis, born in 1973, 4567 Butts Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disorderly conduct - Tonio Matthew, born in 1974, 1909 10th Ave., Meridian. Matthew is also charged with resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 4800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., at 7:15 a.m.
• 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 6:21 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3400 block of Grandview Ave., at 2:19 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Corrie Rabb Hancock, 21, 5560 Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Hancock is also charged with contempt of court, failure to dim headlights, disregard of traffic device/two counts, careless driving, driving with suspended license, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, no liability insurance.
• Simple assault - Kimberly Ann Jordan, 29, 7775 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Johnnie L. Mixon, 51, 824 CR 160, Stonewell. Nixon is also charged with no liability insurance, failure to appear.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
Chase in progress
• Hwy. 19S-Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 63rd St.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Lock-in, 10th Ave.
• False alarm, 27th Ave.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20.
• False alarm, Grand Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.