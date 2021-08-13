Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disorderly conduct - Jaquavius Q. Spencer, born in 2001, 1804 16th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Arnold Weir, born in 1974, 925 Dennis Davidson Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Kenderrick D. Hull, born in 1995, 4525 Bethlehem Rd., Lauderdale. Hull is also charged with the disturbance of a family.
• Domestic violence - Charles E. Bracken Jr., born in 1986, 3807 8th St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Amanda McDaniel, born in 1992, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Maurice E. Eason, born in 1992, 326 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 2:23 p.m.
• 1800 block of North Frontage Rd., 12:42 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3800 block of 36th St., 7 p.m.
• 4500 block of Country Club Rd., 2:41 p.m.
• 2600 block of Saint Andrews St., 3:14 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 800 block of 29th St., 11:48 a.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 2:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Johnny Laverne McMillian, 36, 2006 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Amber Joytar Washington, 30, 414 27th St., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Lottie J. Conner, 51, 4244 Zero Rd., Toomsuba. Conner is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Failure to pay - Maurice Edward Eason, 29, 2003 16th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Kacindy Renay Johnson, 25, 2118 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Carlos James Jones, 32, 1720 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Jacorius Terrell Jones, 29, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• DUI/other substance - Akil Treneer Kidd, 18, 106 E Oakridge Dr., Newton. Kidd is also charged with no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Theft
• Bolen-Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• West Lauderdale Rd., Collinsville.
• 5th St., Meridian.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Christopher Scott Burnett, 46, 4832 Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian. Burnett is also charged with no license tag.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 814 64th; 2309 23rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 156 Interstate 20/59 EB; 1799 5th; 576 Bonita Lakes.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 506 Front St.; 2906 Oak.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 1303 16th; 159 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• Not reported, 510 22nd; 107 71st; 1100 48th; 203 49th; 5051 Hwy. 493; 2760 47th.
• False alarm or false call, other, 3514 22nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call, Mt. Carmel Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Goodhope-Knox Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.