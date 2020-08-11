Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday, August 10 and 6 a.m. to Tuesday, August 11:
•Possession of a stolen firearm-Charles E.Bracken, born 1986,4608 37th Street, Meridian.
•Drive-by shooting-Jacoby M. Dunnigan, born 1992,1819 12th Avenue, Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with possession of paraphernalia and violation of order of agreement.
•Fugitive from justice-Juduth Edwards, born 1978,4147 Greenwood Lane, Shreveport.
•Simple assault, Sanmarcos Houston, born 1992, 406 48th Avenue, Meridian.
•Malicious mischief-Denise Ezell, born 1988, 5121 5th Stree, Meridian. Ezell is also charged with willful trespassing.
•Public drunk-Marcus Jones,born 1983,913 23rd Avenue,Meridian.
•Abusive calls to E-911-Natalie Cole, born 1986, 1906 26th Avenue, Meridian.
•Telephone harassment- Chentashina Anderson,born 1993, 3013 9th Street,Meridian.
•Two counts/Domestic violence-Michael C. French, born 1967,2502 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
•Domestic violence- Daphine L. Moore, born 1970, Old Marion Road, Meridian.
•Shoplifting-Latonya M.Gibbs,born 1975,2609 22nd Street,Meridian.
•Shoplifting-Adam J. Hernandez, born 1979,10461 Road 340, Philadelphia.
•Domestic violence-Kenton Johnson,born 1997,3817 29th Street,Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Christaysia D. Lanier, born 2000, 2427 4th Avenue, Meridian.
•DUI-Tiger J. Crum, born 2001, 4823 Valley Road, Meridan. Crum is also charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
•DUI/refusal-Marcus T.Barfield,born 1990, 2424 4th Avenue,Meridian. Barfield is also charged with disorderly conduct.
•Domestic violence-Lavondra A. Portis, born 1996, 3698 know Road, Meridian.
•DUI/other-Jeffrey Pruitt, born 1983,2900 St. Paul Street, Meridian.
•DUI/refusal-Demetric Donald,born 1988,4224 37th Avenue,Meridian.Donald is also charged with disorderly conduct.
•Willful trespassing-Darius Stevenson, born 1988, 499 Springfield Circle,Jackson. Stevenson is also charged with disturbing a business and disorderly conduct.
•DUI/other-Charles E.Braken Jr., born 1986, 4406 37th Street, Meridian.
•Possession of marijuana-Marquveon D. Evins, born 2001, 804 16th Street Meridian.
•DUI/other-Christopher Kasper, born 1966, 1325 Bolden Long Creek Road, Meridan.
•DUI/refusal-Jeanette Portis, born 1956, 4500 Paulding Street, Meridian.
•DUI/other-Darrin Harris, born 1993,5881 Point Wanita Lake Road, Chunky. Harris is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
•DUI-Cedric Lanier,born 1985,2418 3rd Avenue,Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Alicia D.Morgan, born 1978,4426 King Road, Meridian.
•DUI/other-Delilah Robertson, born 1983, 1900 28th Avenue, Meridian. Robertson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and giving false information.
•Disorderly conduct-Johnathan M. Patrick, born 1983, 3975 KOA Campground Road, Toomsuba. Patrick is also charged with resisting arrest
•Shooting in the city-Shauntella Marshall, born 1990, 2704 Valley Road Lot 65, Meridian. Marshall is also charged with child neglect.
•Shoplifting-Arneke Gardner,born 1986,270 Covenat Square Drive,Biloxi.
•Disorderly conduct-Krystal Wolverton, born 1986, 946 Powell Road Lot 7, Meridian. Wolverton is also charged with violation of executive order and willful trespassing.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Friday, August 7 to Tuesday, August 11:
Robbery
•2200 block of 15th Avenue at 1:26 p.m.
•4700 block of 22nd Street at 1:53 a.m.
•2900 block of 9th Street at 1:54 a.m.
Commercial burglary
•1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 8:27 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
•2000 block of Mosby Road at 3:23 p.m.
•3100 block of Highway 39 North at 9:35 a.m.
Residential burglary
•2000 block of 33rd Aveune at 5:32 p.m.
•100 block of 71st place at 12:19 a.m.
Auto Burglary
•1600 block of 10th Avenue at 9:21 a.m.
•100 block of South Frontage Road at 3:33 p.m.
Shootings
•1100 block of 14th Steet at 3:22 p.m.
•800 block of 1st Avenue East at 5:20 p.m.
Meridian police responded to 8 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only 3 showed evidence found to support the calls on from Friday to Monday.
•1400 block of Front Street at 7:30 p.m.
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls from Monday to Tuesday.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday, August 10 and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, August 11:
•Possession of methamphetamine- Zachary Keith Allen,27,7678 A Highway 19 North, Meridian. Allen also has a hold for outside agency/law enforcement.
•Improper lane usage-Stephaine Clay,40,295 Old County Club Road West, Meridian. Clay is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence/first offense.
•Failure to appear(justice court)-Ashley Hill,32,209 3rd Avenue, Meridian.
•Failure to appear(justice court)-Keila Michelle McMullen,37, 2279 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.McMullen also has a hold for an outside agency. law enforcement.
•Failure to appear(justice court)- Jimmy Lee Williams,28,2457 40th Avenue, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12:
Mental subject
•Suqualena Meehan, Meridian.
Vandalism
•Meehan Savory Road, Meridian.
Fire
•Valley Road, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
•North Hills Street at Broadmoore Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11:
•Dispatched and canceled en route,1st Avenue.
•Brush/grass fire, North Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11:
•Vehicle fire, Valley Road (South)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Tuesday at 1:53 p.m.
