Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Lamaurice Hasani Jenkins, 39, 204 3rd St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Shaina Louellen Morgan, 33, 2810 26th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Contempt/child support - Phillip M. Bradley, 29, 5366 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Christopher Doyle Kasper, 54, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Clayton Bryant Long, 43, 920 Long Lane, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Sentrell Moore, 38, 4087 York Rd., Lauderdale. Moore is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license
• Public drunk - Johnathan Matthew Patrick, 36, 3975 KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba. Patrick is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/first offense - Edward Jose Saldana, 20, 10780 McKeithen Lane, Collinsville. Saldana is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Latasha Kenyattar Stokes, 3768 Old 8th St., Meridian. Stokes is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stop suspicious
• West Lauderdale Rd.
• Hwy. 19N near River Birch Dr.
• I-20E MM 154.
Accident
• Buntin Gunn Rd.
Burglary
• Baylor Rd.
• Morgan Rd.
Theft
• Hillview Dr.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 19N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Aug. 7
• False alarm, 24th Ave.
• Brush/grass fire, South Frontage Rd.
• False alarm, Beechwood Dr.
• Grass fire, 44th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, Lovers Lane.
• Building fire, 6th Ave.
Aug. 8
• Vehicle accident, Carousel Dr.
• Building fire, 14th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th Place.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 11th St.
Aug. 9
• Gas leak, 23rd St.
• Outside fire, Hwy. 45N.
• Water/steam leak, Paulding St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
