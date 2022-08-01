Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Begging - Jaylen Keshon Davis, 25, 4105 30th St., Meridian.
• Probation Violation/Parole - Henry Franklin Holley Jr., 47, 3415 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• DUI first offense - Zachiery Tyler James, 22, 5044 Hwy 145 South Lot A., Meridian.
• Hold for outside agency/law enforcement - Jessica Lynn McDermott, 35, 9415 HWY 495 LT5., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family-domestic violence - Christopher Jacquace Smith, 23, 7073 Lauderdale-Toomsuba, Lauderdale. Smith is also charged with public profanity and disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to pay(justice court) - Stevie Latron Walker, 44, 1756 A Lizze Rd, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Fredrik Werner Waters, 59, 2286 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Donald Joseph Watkins Jr., 22, 940 Powell Rd. E, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
DUI first offense
•Hwy 19 N NB/Mayatt Rd
Attempted Crime
•Old Cobblestone Dr.
Disturbance of a Family
•Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd
DUI other substance 2nd offense
•HWY 80 W
Controlled Substance: Illegal possession
•Old Hwy 45 N
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Building Fire
•502 C
Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station
•2417 24th
Gas Leak
•615 Bonita
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
•2213 17th
•4315 Hwy 39
•1 38th
•107 71st
•3120 Vally
•65 Hwy 19
•2806 Chandler
•3814 Davis
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
•2800 8th
•1096 Hwy 19 S NB
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
•152 I20/59 EB
Smoke detector due to malfunction
•1219 Hwy 39
Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional
•2319 28th
Not Reported
•3500 Hwy 39
•9581 Lakewood
•1096 Hwy 19 S NB
•1515 45th
•2999 36th
•4609 Broadmoor
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
•404 Pinehurst
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Accident with Injuries
• Hwy 11/80 (Russell)
•York Rd. (Lauderdale)
Structure Fire
•Louise Dr. (Lauderdale, Toomsuba, Center Ridge)
Brush Fire
•Lindley Rd. (Marion)
•Lakewood St. (Lost Gap)
Vehicle Fire
•I20 Eastbound (Russell)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.