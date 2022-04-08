Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault - Derrick Sumrall, born in 1978, 383 Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kendrick Starks, born in 1985, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. B14, Meridian.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - Kendrick Starks, born in 1985, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. B14, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Janice Johnson, born in 1956, 3209 32nd Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Fredez Clark, born in 1993, 901 38th Ave., Meridian. Clark is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 12:29 p.m.
Shootings
• 4500 block of Valley St., 7:04 a.m.
• 600 block of Hwy. 19N, 12:57 p.m.
• 1900 block of 26th Ave., 1:55 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Paula Tess Rigdon, 54, 9921 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Angel Bennett, 35, 2916 12th St., Meridian. Bennett is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of weapon by a felon - Paul Raphael Brown Jr., 26, 2514 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Brown Jr. is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Domestic violence/felony - Jaterreon Terrell Donwell, 23, 2601 16th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Donald Lee Flowers, 47, 312 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Shelby Ham, 47, 312 5th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense - Arthur Sean Moore, 48, 9072 Twitley Branch Rd., Collinsville.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Tara Lynn Smith, 48, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Breanna Renee Thomas, 23, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Colby Walding, 20, 5917 Steffani Dr., Southhaven.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Accident unknown
• Hwy. 495.
Accident hit and run
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Shooting
• Lynn Lane.
Improperly parked
• Collinsville Rd.
Traffic stop
• 5th St.
• 8th St. Ext/56th Ave.
• 8th St/44th Ave.
Accident no injuries
• 5th St.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Teddy D. Strickland, 64, 10407 Hwy. 494, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Canceled on medical scene - 2309 Frontage.
• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 701 26th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - Old Marion; 1643 31st; 1906 26th; 2213 17th;
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 3199 Hwy. 39.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 1418 12th.
• Building fire - 3300 Old Marion; 907 Fulton.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 2511 34th.
• Smoke or odor removal - 907 Fulton.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Assist - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Assist - Tom Powell Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale).
• Assist - Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 21 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
