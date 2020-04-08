Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m.: Friday, April 3 and 6 a.m.Wednesday, April 8:
•Shooting into a vehicle-Jawon L. Ramsey, born 1990, 2524 Grandview Avenue, Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon.
•Shooting into a vehicle- Derrick Warren, born 1984, 1908 9th Street Ave., Meridian. Warren is also charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon.
•Felon carrying a concealed weapon- Zachary W.Cole, born 1967, 2810 26th Street, Meridian.
•Disturbance of peace-Jimmy L. Williams, born 1991, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with public drunk.
•Willful trespassing- Rosemary Lyons, born 1969, 2111 27th Ave., Meridian. Lyons is also charged with simple assault.
•Domestic violence- Jermey Crowell, born 1987, 1203 61 Court, Meridian.
•Public drunk- Katelyn Null, born 1990, 3542 Bolden Long Creek Road, Meridian. Null is also charged with giving false information, disorderly conduct and public profanity.
•Felony/DUI- Tyrees L. Brown, born 1981, 6554 Chicksaw Street Marion.
•Domestic violence-Johnta Fowler, born 1975, 107 71st Place Apt. 68, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct- Joytavya R. Earl, born 2001, 1214 27th Street, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct, two counts- Gina Hambree, born 1985,9089 Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville.
•Disorderly conduct- Maurice Dawson, born 1974, homeless.
•Public drunk- Ronald E. Evans, born 1987,1713 28th Ave., Meridian.
•DUI/other- Cedric Clark, born 1992, 8229 Reservoir Road, Collinsville. Clark is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
•Domestic violence- Thelma A. Cooley, born 1965, 5215 5th Street, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct-Robert A. Smith, born 1976, 5215 5th Street, Meridian. Smith is also charged with public drunk and abuse of 911.
•Public drunk- Ronchavell R.Atterberry, born 1980, 910 42nd Ave, Apt. 803, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct- Christian S.Bennett, born 1985, 1422 8th Street, Meridian. Bennett is also charged with resisting arrest.
•Disorderly conduct-Ramone Daniels,born1999,2015 Mosby Road Apt. 1414,Meridian.
•Shoplifting- Reginald L. Christian, born 1987, 1225 3rd Ave., Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct- Jaquaruis Dunnigan, born 1994, 1819 20th Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
•DUI/other-Laura B.Thurman, born 1975, 539 Poplar Ridge Drive, Meridian.
•Simple assault- Angel Parker, born 1990, 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian.
•Shoplifting- Melissa Harris, born 1983, 5568 Newton Calhoun Road, Newton. Harris is also charged with willful trespassing.
•Shoplifting-Elycia Perez, born 1988, 3882 Ledlow Road Newton. Perez is also charged with willful trespassing.
•Shoplifting-Mario Cole, born 1986, 3117 Savell Road, Meridian. Cole is also charged with simple assault.
•Shoplifting-Charlie Plummer, born 1985, 1105 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
•Shoplifting-Zachary W. Cole, born 1967, 2810 28th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
•Disorderly conduct-Lucas J. Parker, born 1986,2795 Bains Road Ethelsville, AL.
•Disorderly conduct-Richard R.Krell, born 1990,6338 Graham Cemetary Road, Meridian. Krell is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
•Willful trespassing-Dekoyius Reed, born 1985, 5275 Wate Valley Road, Meridian.
•Shooting in city limits- Curnelius Arrington, born 2001,2913 21 Street, Meridian.
•Receiving stolen property, Antoinette Pruitt, born 1979, 2301 29th Ave., Meridian.
•DUI/other-Amber Barnett, born 1991, 1116 6th Street, Meridian. Barnett is also charged with violation of executive order and shoplifting.
•Violation of executive order-Bobby R.Carlise, born 1951, 2518 17th Ave., Meridian.
•Violation of executive order-Kolbie Sheffield, born 1997, 1116 6th Street, Meridian.
•Violation of executive order-Tony Burrage, born 1966, 15441 Hwy.39 North Dekalb.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Friday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 8:
Commercial burglary
•1200 block of Hwy.39 North at 4:34 p.m.
•2500 block of 67th Avenue at 12:43 p.m.
•2200 block of South Frontage Road at 1:25 a.m. (Monday)
•2600 block of A Street at 5:57 p.m.(Tuesday)
Robbery
•1800 block of 25th Avenue at 12:19 p.m. (Friday)
Residential burglary
•4200 block of State Blvd., at 7:52 p.m.
•2400 block of 36th Street at 11:22 p.m
•2400 block 9th Street at 11:53 p.m.
•3500 block of 35th Avenue at 2:16 p.m.
Shootings
•2900 block of 11th Street at 8:41 a.m.
•2400 block of Old Marion Road at 12:25 a.m.
•5100 block of 5th Street at 11:10 p.m.
•4700 block of Hooper Street at 1:14 a.m.
•4700 block of 11th Street at 1:14 a..m.
•Meridian police responded to 24 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, six only showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 7 and 8:43 a.m., Wednesday, April 8:
•Disregard of a traffic device/two counts- Tony Curtis Burrage, 53, 15441 Hwy.39 North Dekalb. Burrage is also charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, no seat belt, driving without headlights, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and fleeing and eluding a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, April 7 to Wednesday, April 8:
Vandalism
•Mount Carmel Road, Bailey
Chase in Progress
•Hwy. 19 Noth West Lauderdale Road
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 3 p.m.
