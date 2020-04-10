Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m.: Wednesday, April 8 and 6 a.m. Thursday, April 9:
•Burglary/inhabited dwelling- Kolbie W. Sheffield, born 1997, 1745 Jackon Ave. Grenada.
•Disorderly conduct- Erik Kiehle, born 1972, 8251 Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct- Randy T. Moore, born 1999, homeless. Moore is also charged with public drunk.
Incident reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday, April 8 to Thursday, April 9:
Residential burglary
•1700 block of 24th Avenue
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Wednesday, April 8 to Thursday, April 9:
•Motor vehicle accident- Hwy.11 and 80 (Toomsuba)
•Motor vehicle accident-Dale Drive (Marion)
•Petty Larceny-Seth Cob Road (Lauderdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Thursday at 1:49 p.m.
