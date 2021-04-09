Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Shannon Eastridge, 44, 6516 North Hills St., Meridian. Eastridge is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Thomas Joseph Hunter, 25, 1119 46th Ave., Meridian. Hunter is also charged with a bench warrant.
• Failure to appear - Richard Deshawn Naylor, 40, 9563 Northeast Cole Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Drug activity
• Long Creek Rd.
Shooting
• Cook Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Burglary
• Fred Clayton Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Long Creek Rd.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Possession of Fentanyl - David Dawson Dykes, 28, 3205 West Druid Circle, Meridian. Dykes is also charged with sale of drugs near church or school enhanced, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Abuse of E-911 - Michael Davis, born in 1981, 5712 Arthur St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Daniel R. Baxley, born in 1984, 1636 59th Place, Meridian. Baxley is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI - Jeffery T. Sullivan, born in 1976, 2883 Jackson Rd., Morris, Ala.
• Trespassing - Tanesha M. Houston, born in 1999, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Purvis Zabarcus Jermaine, 39, 1606 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Bench warrant - Brandy Necole Holley, 43, 4116 South St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Christopher Sean Holliman, 48, 7921 CR 514, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jakuavis Dezhaun Powe, 25, 1901 23rd St., Meridian.
• Trespassing/two counts - Thurman Elliot Rogers, 49, 8731 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey. Rogers is also charged with malicious mischief/vandalism/two counts.
• Domestic violence/felony - Michael Edward Scitzs, 51, 3744 York Rd., Lauderdale. Scitzs is also charged with bad check.
• Probation violation/parole - Delontay Preston Scott, 28, 3005 7th Apt. 17, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Willie Sillimon Jr., 44, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 79, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Disturbance
• Causeyville Rd.
Domestic violence
• York Rd.
Theft
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Pick-up wanted
• York Rd.
Suspicious person
• Johnny Bailey Rd.
Drug activity
• Long Creek Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20/mm (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
