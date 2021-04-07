Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Justin S. Kimbrough, born in 1994, 3004 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Amanda D. McDaniel, born in 1992, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Residential burglary,
• 100 block of 3rd Ave.S, 4:50 a.m.
Shootings
• 600 block of 33rd Ave., 3:24 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Embezzlement - Bobby R. Easley, 47, 3729 South St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jalen Jamal Eichelberger, 22, 13502 Elijah Graham Rd., Meridian. Eichelberger is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road.
• DUI/first offense - Alexandria Taylor Greer, 18, 1901 29th Ave., Meridian. Greer is also charged with driving without headlights, seat belt violation.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Nikita M. Jenkins, 33, 3201 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Littering - James David Lee, 43, 7904 Covington Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Tomarcus Devon Miller, 24, 3602 29th St., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Lakisha Person, 38, 6441 Chickasaw St., Marion.
• Sale of methamphetamine/three counts - Reginald Jay Walton, 40, 2505 7th St., Meridian. Walton is also charged with uttering forgery, possession of controlled substance with intent/three counts, sale of controlled substance.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Lyndrick Maurice Watson, 40, 2801 Pigford Lake Rd., Meridian. Watson is also charged with sale of drugs near church or school enhanced/two counts, sale of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts, possession of weapon by convicted felon/two counts, possession of methythenendioxy (ectasy), possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jonathan Lashawn Gatling, 38, 1945 8th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle - Johnny Wayne McClelland Jr., 36, 7516 Hwy. 493, Meridian. McClelland is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.
• Trespassing - Jameion L. Scott, 20, 6108 Oakland Heights St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 80W.
• Bethlehem Rd.
Theft
• Zero Rd.
• Center Hill Rd.
Burglary
• Kewanee Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Collinsville Rd.
• Briarwood Rd.
Disturbance
• Thea Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
